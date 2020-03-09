NASA employee tests Ames positive for coronavirus; Employees forced to work remotely – Up News Info San Francisco

MOUNTAIN VIEW (Up News Info SF) – An employee of NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the entire center was placed in mandatory telecommuting status until further notice, NASA officials said Sunday.

NASA received confirmation that the employee tested positive on Sunday.

"We believe that the exhibition at the center has been limited, but, as a precaution and in consultation with NASA headquarters and NASA's chief physician and physician in accordance with the agency's response plans, the Ames Research Center it will go temporarily to a mandatory state of teleworking until further notice, ”said Eugene Tu, the Director of the Center at Ames.

Only essential personnel will have access to the center to safeguard the life, property and critical functions of the mission.

"Limiting the staff at the center will allow Ames medical staff and public health officials to determine potential contacts and evaluate areas that may require additional cleaning and mitigate potential exposure to center staff," Tu said.

For employees who do not have the equipment to work properly from home or who work in laboratories and facilities that require more technical equipment, there will be more guidelines to follow, Tu said.