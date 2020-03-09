Murrieta will remain closed while the employee undergoes coronavirus screening – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Murrieta Valley High School in Riverside County closed Monday after an employee showed possible coronavirus symptoms.

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District announced Friday that the employee was ill and was being examined.

71 students who contacted the employee were told to quarantine, the district said. It is not clear if the patient is a teacher.

The school will remain closed until the tests are completed.

On Sunday, the Riverside University Health System declared an emergency for the coronavirus. The county has two confirmed cases so far. On Saturday, the county reported its first locally acquired case. The second patient was a passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan that is being treated in northern California.

Following Sunday's emergency declaration, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open, scheduled to start on Monday at Indian Wells, was canceled on Sunday. The tournament attracts some of the best tennis players in the world.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the USA, COVID-19 is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and mainly through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Crown virus can spread on surfaces through coughs and sneezes.