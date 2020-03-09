Mulan Star Yifei Liu stuns in a golden dress at the red carpet premiere

Yifei Liu is channeling his inner Disney princess at the premiere of the red carpet of Mulan.

The 32-year-old actress surprised at the premiere of Disney Mulan wearing a shiny gold strapless dress embroidered with golden silk threads and sequins. To keep our eyes on the dress, the actress wore minimal jewelry, except earrings and combed in loose waves.

As for his makeup look, he also kept it minimalist and natural, wearing only eyeliner and a peach tone on his lips.

To make this fashion look even more majestic, the golden ensemble is accentuated with an impressive train of Elie saabCouture Collection Fall / Winter 2019.

Before the premiere of the new version of Disney in Los Angeles, California, on March 9, Liu sat down with E! News to discuss the next movie and what it means to be part of it. "Showing it on (the) big screen is an honor," said Liu of being able to embody the beloved character of Mulan.