More than 200 gray whales seen from Point Reyes since Friday – Up News Info San Francisco

POINT REYES (Up News Info SF) – Rangers at Point Reyes National Seashore reported Sunday that more than 200 gray whales were seen offshore during the last three days during the migration to the north of marine mammals.

The information was reported in a post on the official Twitter account of Point Reyes National Seashore, indicating that 45 whales were seen on Friday, followed by more than 100 sightings on Saturday and another 61 on Sunday.

Embarking on the longest annual migration of any mammal, the California gray whale travels in the 10,000-mile neighborhood every year, spending about a third of its life swimming from the cold nutrient-rich waters of Alaska to the warm lagoons of Baja California and on return . During the trip, incredible animals are often visible from the shores of Point Reyes.

The Punta Reyes Headlands in the Chimney Rock area and the Point Reyes Lighthouse offer one of the best places to observe gray whale migration along the California coast, especially during spring when northbound whales travel closer to the coast thanks to the thrust of Point Peninsula de Reyes ten miles to the Pacific.

The northward migration generally extends from mid-March to the beginning of May. For more information on gray whale watching at Point Reyes National Seashore, visit the Point Reyes website.