Mohammed bin Salman: the dark side of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia | News

This article was first published on October 20, 2018 and updated on March 9, 2020.

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, seems to be tightening his power even further after another wave of arrests against the defiant assumptions of his government.

Among those arrested in the last sweep were two of the most prominent royals in the kingdom, former crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef and the last surviving full brother of the king, Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz.

The Saudi government has not officially responded to reports that the princes were accused of a coup plot against the Saudi king Salman and the crown prince, widely known as MBS.

Since surpassing its most important rivals in 2017 to become crown prince, MBS has received favorable coverage in international media, with a multitude of reports focusing on its economic and social reforms in the conservative kingdom.

However, prior arrests and ongoing repression against dissent in the kingdom, as well as the horrible murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, The focus has shifted to the darker side of the MBS registry. This also includes thousands of civilian deaths in Yemen and a rapid increase in the number of executions since his rise to power.

The aerial destruction of Yemen

In 2015, Saudi Arabia intervened in the civil war in neighboring Yemen, launching an air campaign targeting the Houthi rebels, who were quickly gaining territory.

With the logistical support of the United States, the alliance led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates has conducted more than 20,000 raids in areas controlled by Houthi in an attempt to reverse its profits.

Human rights groups have accused the forces of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to indiscriminately bomb civilians and hospitals, schools and other infrastructure.

The long war killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions more and left a large part of the country on the brink of famine, and the United Nations described Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Speaking to Time in April 2018, MBS defended the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, saying: "In any military operation mistakes occur … Of course, any mistake made by Saudi Arabia or the coalition are involuntary errors.

"We don't need to have a new Hezbollah in the Arabian peninsula," referring to the Lebanese group backed by Iran. "This is a red line not only for Saudi Arabia but for the whole world."

Forcing the resignation of the prime minister of Lebanon

What was supposed to be a regular visit to Saudi Arabia became a surprising episode of detention by Saudi security forces for Saad Hariri, the former prime minister of Lebanon.

When Hariri traveled to the Saudi capital in November 2017, his phone was confiscated upon arrival, and a day later he resigned his live publication on a television channel owned by Saudi Arabia.

It was reported that Hariri was summoned to meet with King Salman and MBS a day after his arrival, but he was finally presented with his resignation speech to read on television, sources told Reuters news agency shortly after the event.

The move caused outrage in Lebanon over what was publicly perceived as the kidnapping of the prime minister of a sovereign state by another country.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon were tense, as President Michel Aoun refused to accept the resignation and asked the authorities in Riyadh to release the "detained,quot; prime minister of his country.

Hariri, on the other hand, accused Iran and Hezbollah of destabilizing Lebanon and remained in the Saudi capital for two weeks.

He finally returned to Beirut weeks later after the successful mediation efforts of French President Emmanuel Macron and withdrew his resignation.

Despite denying all accusations of forcing Hariri to resign or keep him captive in the country, MBS was seen as one of the key players behind the strange episode.

Imprison activists for women's rights

In 2018, Saudi Arabia allowed women to lead, a movement seen by many as a progressive step for women's rights in the kingdom.

Overall, MBS was seen as the main force behind the decision, but it was a group of Saudi human rights activists who fought for the first time for the right to return in the 1990s and continued to press publicly for that right since then.

Several activists, mostly women, but also several men, were arrested only a few weeks before the ban was officially lifted.

Human Rights Observer (HRW) criticized the arrests and said it was an attempt by MBS to show that he would not accept criticism of his government.

Let's not forget #Saudi Human rights defenders Loujain Hathloul and Maysaa Alamoudi who protested to end the driving ban and were once jailed for it. pic.twitter.com/fypUbiIFN6 – Amro Ali (@_amroali) September 26, 2017

"The & # 39; reform campaign & of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been a frenzy of fear for genuine Saudi reformers who dare to publicly advocate for human rights or women's empowerment," said Sarah Leah Whitson, director of the Middle East of Human Rights Watch, in a statement at the time.

"The message is clear that anyone who expresses skepticism about the rights agenda of the crown prince faces jail time."

Activists are still in prison, along with many other human rights activists arrested for other charges.

Speaking to Bloomberg in 2018, MBS said the arrests "were not about women asking for the right to drive … It has nothing to do with it."

He said some of those arrested had connections with foreign intelligence agencies and had tried to harm Saudi Arabia. "Qatar is one of those countries that recruited some of those people. And some agencies that work indirectly with Iran. Those are the two main countries that are really recruiting these people."

"I think there will be a formal case against them based on Saudi law," added MBS.

The Canadian Kerfuffle

Following the arrest and imprisonment of several national activists for women's rights, Saudi Arabia entered into a diplomatic dispute with Canada in August 2018.

After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the liberation of activists and a general improvement of human rights in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom responded by expelling the Canadian ambassador from Riyadh, freezing trade with the country of North America and order all Saudi students based in Canada to return home.

"We don't want to be a political football in Canada's internal politics. Find another ball to play with," Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said at the New York City Council on Foreign Relations in response to measures.

"It's very easy to fix. Apologize and say you made a mistake."

In response to the actions of Saudi Arabia, the then Foreign Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, said Ottawa would not change its position.

"Canada will always defend human rights … We feel a particular obligation to women who fight for their rights worldwide," he said. "And we feel a particular obligation with people who have a personal connection with Canada."

Canada is seriously concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women's rights activists in #Saudi Arabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to release them immediately and to all other peaceful. #human rights activists – CAN foreign policy (@CanadaFP) August 3, 2018

Meanwhile, in November 2017, the then former German Foreign Minister, Sigmar Gabriel, criticized Saudi Arabia for what he called "adventureism,quot; in the Middle East and meddled in Lebanon's internal politics by stopping Hariri during his Visit to Riad.

Those comments began a 10-month diplomatic dispute between the two countries, which led to the withdrawal of its ambassador from Berlin by Saudi Arabia and the denial of accreditation to the German ambassador to Riyadh.

In April 2018, Germany also introduced a bill aimed at preventing the export of weapons and all other related goods and services to countries that can use them for human rights abuses, focusing mainly on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for his participation in the war in Yemen.

The diplomatic dispute ended in September 2018 at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, when the new German Foreign Minister, Heiko Maas, said that countries had decided to end their dispute.

"In recent months, our relations have witnessed a misunderstanding that contrasts sharply with our strong and strategic ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and we sincerely regret this," said Maas.

The purge of Ritz-Carlton

Since becoming a crown prince, MBS has not only taken strong action against human rights activists, but also against political rivals.

In 2017, Saudi security forces arrested several hundred of the richest people in the country, allegedly in an attempt to fight corruption among the highest levels of the Saudi bureaucracy.

The detainees were locked up for weeks at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh, where some were reportedly physically abused.

A New York Times report said 17 of the detainees required hospital treatment after physical abuse, including one who later died in custody.

According to experts, MBS used the purge to eliminate people who could pose a political threat to the crown prince.

"If your goal is really anti-corruption, then he presents some cases. He not only arrests a group of high-ranking people and emphasizes that the rule of law is not really what guides his actions," Greg Gause, a Gulf expert on Texas A,amp;M University, told Al Jazeera at that time.

Mahjoob Zweiri, a professor of contemporary Arab politics at the University of Qatar, said the purge was part of the MBS plan to consolidate economic and political power in Saudi Arabia.

"That required destroying other economic empires in Saudi Arabia," he told Al Jazeera, referring to Saudi Arabia that seized more than $ 100 billion in anti-corruption settlements from those arrested.

Following allegations of abuse, HRW asked Saudi Arabia to hold those responsible accountable.

"The alleged mistreatment in the Ritz-Carlton is a blow to the claims of (Saudi Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Salman of being a modernist reformer," said Whitson, director of Human Rights Watch for the Middle East.

"While MBS travels through western capitals to obtain foreign investments, investors should think twice about the saucy brazenness of the Saudis of the rule of law and fundamental rights."

Speaking in November 2017 after the purge, King Salman said it was an attempt to combat corruption and responded to the "exploitation by some of the weak souls who have put their own interests above the public interest, with the end of, illegally, accumulate money. "

The man behind the GCC crisis

On June 5, 2017, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a diplomatic and commercial blockade.

The measure to cut ties with Qatar, which was mainly driven by MBS and the crown prince of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, seems to have achieved nothing more than to divide the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council, consisting of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman.

According to a report by The Intercept, the original blockade plan also included a military aspect, with the forces of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates invading Qatar.

The plot involved Saudi ground troops crossing the land border into Qatar, and with the military support of the United Arab Emirates, advanced 100 km inland and seized the capital of Qatar, Doha.

According to the information he said he received from a current member of the US intelligence community. UU. And from two former State Department officials, The Intercept said the coup plot, which was designed largely by Saudi Arabia and the princes of the United Arab Emirates, "was probably a few weeks away from being implemented."

Pressure from the former Secretary of State of the United States, Rex Tillerson, who was concerned that the invasion would damage Saudi Arabia's long-term relationship with the United States, made the Saudi crown prince retreat.

Almost three years later, the blockade against Qatar is still standing.

Executions on the rise

In recent years, MBS has instituted several social reforms in Saudi Arabia, including the opening of the first movie theaters in the country and allowing the realization of music concerts, acclaimed movements by many as a progress towards a more open society.

During the same period, the number of executions in the kingdom has increased considerably.

Saudi Arabia, the only country in the world that still beheads people as a form of execution, has been in the top five countries for the number of executions carried out for more than a decade.

According to human rights organizations Reprieve and Amnesty International, the number of executions has experienced a sharp increase in recent years.

"In the eight months after his appointment as crown prince, 133 people were executed," Reprieve said in March 2018.

"Mohammed bin Salman has supervised the execution of 16 people on average per month, every month, since his appointment. If this rate continues, 2018 could see 200 executions, the largest number of executions ever recorded in Saudi Arabia in a year." organization added.

Amnesty International has also condemned Saudi Arabia's prominent use of the death penalty, adding that the country uses punishment as a way to quell criticism from a Shiite minority in the country.

"These brutal executions are the last act in the ongoing persecution of the Saudi Arabian authorities of the Shiite minority. The death penalty is being deployed as a political weapon to punish them for daring to protest against their treatment and silence others." said Amnesty. said in 2017.

The organization also criticized MBS personally, saying that the crown prince should invest in human rights, not public relations for travel abroad.

"If I did not know better, I would think that Saudi Arabia is on the way to major reform. However, in the months since the appointment of the Crown Prince, we have seen little reason to believe that his overtures are more than just a skillful PR exercise "said Amnesty earlier this year.

"In fact, Saudi Arabia retains an atrocious human rights record and the situation has only deteriorated since (MBS) was named official heir to the throne in June 2017."

When pressed for a series of executions in the kingdom in a 2016 interview with The Economist, MBS emphasized that all those executed had gone through three levels of the Saudi judicial system.

"They are reviewing a crime, a procedure, a trial and a sentence, and they are serving the sentence," he said.

The murder of Jamal Khashoggi

On October 2, 2018, Saudi journalist and MBS critic Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain a document certifying his divorce from his ex-wife.

After 18 days of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted that the journalist was killed, allegedly in a fist fight with Saudi officials inside the consulate.

Since the beginning of his disappearance, Turkish authorities said Khashoggi was killed immediately after entering the mission by a Saudi state attack squad. However, Saudi officials insisted that Khashoggi left the building shortly after his entry.

As international pressure on Saudi Arabia increased, his prosecutors finally issued a statement on October 20, saying: "… the discussions that took place between him (Khashoggi) and the people who met him during his assistance to the consulate of the Kingdom in Istanbul led to a fight and a fight with the citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, resulted in his death. "

Khashoggi, once an advisor to members of the royal family, fell out of favor because of his criticism of the MBS reform program.

"As we speak today, there are Saudi intellectuals and journalists imprisoned," Khashoggi told Al Jazeera in an interview in March 2018.

"Now, nobody will dare to speak and criticize the reform … It would be much better for him to leave room for critics, Saudi intellectuals, Saudi writers and Saudi media to debate."

In a report published in June last year, Agnes Callamard, a United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, criticized Saudi Arabia's investigation into the murder.

In his 100-page report, Callamard said that Khashoggi's murder constituted a premeditated extrajudicial murder for which the leadership of Saudi Arabia was responsible. The report also said it found "credible evidence,quot; that warrants further investigation into the responsibility of the crown prince for the murder.

After an international protest, 18 Saudi citizens were arrested for the issue.

In December, the prosecutor said five people had been sentenced to death for the murder, but two of the leading figures investigated for the murder had been exonerated.

The defendants' trials were carried out in almost complete secrecy, although a handful of diplomats, including from Turkey, as well as members of Khashoggi's family, were allowed to attend the sessions.

To date, Khashoggi's body has not been found.

In an interview with the US CBS network last year, MBS denied having ordered the murder, but said it assumed "full responsibility,quot; as it was committed by people working for the Saudi government. "

Aramco sequel attack

After the biggest attack ever against the oil infrastructure of the kingdom in September last year, criticism of MBS among the members of the ruling family became more prominent.

The attack raised concern among several prominent branches of the ruling Al Saud family, which has about 10,000 people, about MBS's ability to defend and lead the world's largest oil exporter, Reuters news agency reported in October.

The September 14 attack set two of the Saudi oil giant Aramco's plants on fire, which initially eliminated half of the kingdom's oil production, five percent of the world's oil production.

Saudi Arabia has said that Iran was responsible, an evaluation shared by US officials. Iranian officials have denied their participation.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, but at that time, the UN said it could not verify whether Iranian weapons were used.

Some Saudi critics said MBS's aggressive foreign policy toward Iran and its involvement in the war in Yemen exposed the kingdom to the attacks, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, in December 2019, Aramco's initial record public offering gave it a price of $ 1.7 trillion, making it the most valuable company in the world.

But its shares have fallen more than 11 percent since the beginning of the year amid concerns that the new coronavirus outbreak will slow China's demand for oil and damage the global economy.

New wave of arrests

Last week, several US media reported the arrest of two senior members of the ruling Al Saud family, Ahmed bin Abdulaziz and Mohammed bin Nayef.

Later, the Wall Street Journal reported that the sweep has been extended to include dozens of Interior Ministry officials, senior army officers and other suspects in supporting an attempted coup.

In a Bloomberg report on Friday about the arrest of the two royals, a source was quoted as saying the couple was accused of "treason."

While there are no comments from Saudi authorities yet, the detentions mark the latest MBS offensive in an attempt to consolidate power, analysts say.

Roxane Farmanfamaian, a professor of Middle Eastern politics at the University of Cambridge, said this latest movement is even a "more ruthless and important step than we have seen so far."

"I think he is showing that he should not be underestimated," Farmanfamaian told Al Jazeera.

"He is addressing it in a way … much harder and more aggressive," he said, "it is certainly establishing its position and silencing its critics inside."

MBS had also launched an offensive against dissent against activists, academics and religious figures, detaining dozens since 2017. The ruling Al Saud family has long regarded Islamist groups as the biggest internal threat to their government.