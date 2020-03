Missing Miami dog found in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A lost dog from Miami will soon return home after being found 1,400 miles away.

A woman in Michigan discovered the dog in her yard last week.

She took Presa Canario, two years old, to a local animal hospital, where they scanned her microchip.

With that information, the staff was able to locate their owners.

¬ęThe owners were very happy. He has been missing for two and a half months. They are excited to get it back, "said Kris Gibson.

Gibson is currently exploring options for Simba to return with his family in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, it remains a mystery how he escaped and ended up so far from home.

