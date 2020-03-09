Missing Miami dog found in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (CNN) – A lost dog from Miami will soon return home after being found 1,400 miles away.

A woman in Michigan discovered the dog in her yard last week.

%MINIFYHTML192cbac41267de24f4e2e5cc079d468711% %MINIFYHTML192cbac41267de24f4e2e5cc079d468712%

She took Presa Canario, two years old, to a local animal hospital, where they scanned her microchip.

With that information, the staff was able to locate their owners.

«The owners were very happy. He has been missing for two and a half months. They are excited to get it back, "said Kris Gibson.

Gibson is currently exploring options for Simba to return with his family in Miami, Florida.

Meanwhile, it remains a mystery how he escaped and ended up so far from home.

The-CNN-Wire ™ and © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.