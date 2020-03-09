Misinformation and false news arouse fears of coronavirus in India | India News

Mumbai, India – India's battle against the coronavirus has many obstacles: large crowds, an extensive health system and inadequate infrastructure, as the number of infections increased to 43 on Monday.

But beyond this, a family enemy is raising its head: fake news.

Through its vast social media networks, a wave of inaccuracy is spreading over the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19.

From offering unverified home remedies to fight the virus, to fake floating warnings that ask people to avoid foods like ice cream and chicken, and share conspiracy theories, Indian phones are being flooded with misinformation.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to appeal to citizens, asking them not to pay attention to the rumors surrounding COVID-19.

The country's stock market fell to its lowest level since 2010 amid fears of the disease.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, erroneous information, especially through WhatsApp, has increased in India (Screenshot / Al Jazeera)

The biggest market for WhatsApp

The scale of the use of social networks in the country complicates the fight against misinformation.

India is the largest market for Facebook-owned messaging application, WhatsApp, with more than 400 million users in a country that had 468 million smartphones in 2017.

Dozens of people have been killed in public lynchings by angry crowds over the past four years because of WhatsApp rumors that they were kidnappers of children.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus last December in China, the misinformation, especially through WhatsApp, has increased, says Shachi Sutaria, a fact checker focused on science and health, with Boom, one of the main websites of verification of facts from India.

"Normally, we don't see such high levels of misinformation about health problems in India. Previously, we received two to three messages a week about health problems that we would verify. Now, we receive five to six messages every day, much of it in coronavirus. "

An alleged UNICEF warning asked people to avoid ice cream and other cold foods (Screenshot / Al Jazeera)

A message, which claims to be a UNICEF notice, discredited last week, asks people to avoid ice cream and other cold foods and recommends washing clothes frequently because "the virus crowns when it falls on the cloth remains nine hours (sic ) ".

Another recommends a large intake of vitamin C, but another message lists a DIY screening test for the virus.

A similar message warns people to "not thirst because once the throat membrane dries up, the virus will invade your body in 10 minutes."

Another more sinister viral message lists large Hindu congregations and is proud that they have never been a source of epidemics, claiming that "the strangest eating habits of some of the countries should be banned (sic)", and ends up exalting the virtues of the Hinduism. .

In WhatsApp, numerous videos circulate that supposedly show scenes from China, from videos of shot men to scenes of bodies thrown in the streets, to show the impact of the coronavirus.

The fact-finding agencies have denied many of these videos as old videos, drills and even movie scenes.

Looking for answers in videos

The panic over the spread of COVID-19 has meant that Indians are also looking for answers on YouTube, which has more than 265 million monthly active users in India.

One of the most popular videos on the spread of the coronavirus comes from a small Indian city, 270 km from New Delhi.

In Bareilly, with a population of almost one million, a team of people is circulating viral videos about the spread of the virus, with healthy doses of unverified information and conspiracy theories.

Prajapati News, a YouTube channel with more than 6.21 million subscribers, has published several six-minute videos with clickbait headlines and graphic image thumbnails.

An explainer, This is where the coronavirus came from, seen 4.7 million times, says that the virus spreads through shellfish.

Another video that the channel has uploaded alleges that the virus was leaked from a Chinese government laboratory where it was created to target rival nations. The video has been viewed more than 765,000 times.

Talking to Al Jazeera, it's founder Vishal Prajapati He says that the channel has been careful not to disseminate erroneous information and insists that its information is well referenced.

"I saw a news clip in English and it looked like a Chinese news channel where they said this, so I thought it would be interesting for an Indian audience."

Prajapati videos are helping you attract more subscribers; He says his number of subscribers increases by more than 10,000 a day.

Prime Minister Modi was forced to appeal to citizens, asking them not to pay attention to the rumors surrounding COVID-19 (Screenshot / Al Jazeera)

Critical Advice

Modi's government communication about the virus has been far from scientifically rigorous.

Elected representatives of the Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have offered strange cures: one said that urine and cow manure could be cures, while another distributed nails "energized by mantras," according to reports.

The government's advice, which recommends herbs and medicines for homeopathy as cures, has been criticized by factual verifiers.

This, along with the dangerous levels of misinformation, has meant that people are believing many of these falsehoods.

Boom, the fact-checking website, had reported the case of a man in South India who committed suicide after watching numerous coronavirus videos and ended up believing he had contracted it.

"The problem with false news is that its virality is much faster than its discrediting. Often, despite discrediting false news, we see that the same claim has come up again," says Sutaria, the Boom fact checker.

The Indian Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, was not available for comment, despite repeated attempts.

But on Monday, Dr. Vardhan asked states to establish "rapid action,quot; teams, as the number of coronavirus infections increased to 43 and about 3,000 people were placed under surveillance.

A senior health ministry official, who did not wish to be identified, told Al Jazeera that the government would send text messages to citizens with verified notices to counter the wrong information.

The central government also ordered telecommunications companies to make an audio clip that explains the coronavirus as a ringtone for mobile phone users, as it fights the wrong information.