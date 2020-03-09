Minnesota Prosecutor: Department of Justice should review Burrell case – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – An important Minnesota prosecutor said Monday that Senator Amy Klobuchar should ask the Department of Justice to review the conviction of a black teenager sentenced to life imprisonment after a black bullet killed an 11-year-old black girl.

In doing so, Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman seemed to be returning responsibility to Klobuchar.

Last week, the senator asked Freeman to initiate an independent investigation into the case that pursued her failed Democratic presidential race.

Myon Burrell, now 33, has spent more than half of his life in prison for the murder of Tyesha Edwards, who was hit by a lost bullet on November 22, 2002, while doing homework at his dining room table .

A one-year Associated Press investigation published last month exposed significant flaws in the investigation and prosecution of the police, which raised doubts about whether it could have been wrongfully convicted. Klobuchar was in charge of the Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office from 1999 to 2006. His office prosecuted Burrell during his first trial, in which he was convicted, and sentenced him in 2003. Klobuchar was succeeded by Freeman, who oversaw a second trial for Burrell, who was sentenced and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"Only the Department of Justice would have the resources to independently review a case that includes 30,000 pages of documents plus videotaped evidence," Freeman wrote, adding that his office would cooperate with any efforts of the Department of Justice while conducting its own review. of the case.

Burrell's lawyer, Dan Guerrero, said he was "animated but skeptical,quot; about the latest development of the case.

"I wish the two offices would come together and do the right thing," he said, adding that Freeman's press release greatly exaggerated the amount of paperwork related to the case. "I have reviewed all the research and two prosecutions, and there are not about 30,000 pages involved here."

Klobuchar, throughout his political career, has used Burrell's conviction to announce his commitment to racial justice, but has faced increasing criticism from the African-American community in Minnesota and the national media following the AP report.

Klobuchar resisted several better-known and better-funded candidates in the Democratic presidential primaries, thanks to a third place better than expected in New Hampshire. But he could not turn that into success anywhere else, as he struggled to build a campaign that could compete across the country and had poor results in the next competitions.

She canceled a demonstration in her home state two days before the Minnesota Democratic primary after about 100 protesters took the stage, waving posters and singing "Free Myon!" Less than 24 hours later, he ended his campaign and backed former Vice President Joe Biden.

