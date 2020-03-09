Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was named the best in North America for the fourth consecutive year – Up News Info

It is becoming a habit for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which for the fourth consecutive year was named the best airport in North America, among which they move between 25 and 40 million passengers a year.

On Monday, the International Airport Council (ACI) announced the classification, which is based on the results of customer surveys conducted at airports in 91 countries around the world.

“It is gratifying that year after year travelers rate Minneapolis-St. Paul International is taller than any other airport of its size in North America and is among the best in the world, "said the CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Brian Ryks." I appreciate the continued solid performance of MSP not only at the very talented workforce of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, but also to the effective partnerships that the Commission has established with airlines, dealers, federal agencies, the Airport Foundation MSP and many other organizations that operate MSP. "

There are 34 key performance indicators taken into consideration when determining the best airports in the world

Among the North American airports that move more than 40 million passengers per year, the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and the Toronto Pearson International Airport shared the upper slot.

