Millions of Mexican women are expected to attack for femicides | Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador News

%MINIFYHTMLcd8146bf6a32e877d65cfae621a6248411% %MINIFYHTMLcd8146bf6a32e877d65cfae621a6248412%

Millions of women in Mexico are expected to skip school, work and social activities on Monday in a 24-hour strike against gender violence and impunity for perpetrators.

"This is a call for women to disappear for a day," Estrella Núñez, a Mexican psychologist, told Al Jazeera before Monday's action, the first women's labor strike in the country's history.

%MINIFYHTMLcd8146bf6a32e877d65cfae621a6248413% %MINIFYHTMLcd8146bf6a32e877d65cfae621a6248414%

"In a country that has done little to solve the feminicides that afflict us, the disappearances and the violence that affects us every day, we want society to resent our absence," said Nunez.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLcd8146bf6a32e877d65cfae621a6248415% %MINIFYHTMLcd8146bf6a32e877d65cfae621a6248416%

The strike occurs amid growing indignation against the prevalence of violence against women and what feminist groups say is the inaction of the government and the authorities.

The amount of femicides increased more than 137 percent in the last five years, according to Mexican government statistics. An average of 10 women were killed per day in 2019. More than 40 percent of women who were victims of violence knew their author, the Reuters news agency reported.

In the first month of 2020 alone, 320 women were killed, Mexican authorities said. Seventy-three of those murders were registered as femicides.

Monday's strike gained broad support after the murder and torture of Fatima Aldriguett, a seven-year-old girl whose body was found wrapped in a plastic bag next to a construction site last month. Days before, thousands protested against the murder of Ingrid Escamilla, 25, whose body was mutilated and skinned by his alleged partner. Horrifying images of his body were displayed on the cover of some Mexican newspapers, which caused outrage.

"In Mexico, violence continues to spread, today there is no state in the country that is safe for a woman to live," said Nunez.

In a country where the justice system is plagued by inefficiency and corruption, only one in 10 murders is solved.

"Violence continues to increase because it is possible," said Andrea Lorena Camacho, accountant in Mexico City.

"In Mexico, nothing happens, and as long as there are no consequences, it will continue to grow," he told Al Jazeera.

Translation: "Femicides: hate crime involving the murder of a woman because she is a woman,quot;. (Sofia Weidner /Al Jazeera)

The strike follows a day of marches and demonstrations in Mexico and Latin America that marked International Women's Day.

In Mexico City, tens of thousands of women took to the streets on Saturday. Many wore purple, the color of International Women's Day. Others waved posters that said: "They were taken alive, and we want them alive,quot; or "Fight today to not die tomorrow."

"There is not a single woman in Mexico who has not experienced some type of sexist violence," said Sofia Weidner, illustrator and artist in Mexico City.

"These are secrets that we keep under the table, but we have begun to communicate," Weidner told Al Jazeera.

Women march during International Women's Day in Mexico City. (Eduardo Verdugo / AP)

& # 39; We have been underestimated & # 39;

If women participate in large numbers as expected, the strike, largely without leaders, could affect the country's economy, say some economists.

Some 22 million women work in work spaces. They make up about 40 percent of the total workforce. According to the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce and Tourism Services in Mexico, if everyone stopped working for a day, the country could see economic losses of up to 26 billion pesos ($ 1.3 billion).

"We are exhausted," said Arussi Unda, the spokeswoman for Brujas del Mar, a feminist group in the state of Veracruz that is helping to mobilize the strike.

"They have underestimated us so much that they think the feminist movement is orchestrated by a man," he added.

The possible economic effects have some doubts about whether a strike is the right action to take.

"I think this crisis affects everyone, violence is not only against women, but also against children and men," said Maria Seli Segovia, a Mexican psychologist in Toluca.

"On top of that, not everyone has the privilege of skipping a work day, in a country where the minimum wage is 123 pesos ($ 6.12), skipping a day can be really dramatic," he told Al Jazeera by phone . "Some sectors will be (naturally) excluded, so instead of helping, they are causing them a problem."

Women paint the names of the victims of femicide as part of a protest commemorating International Women's Day, in the Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico (Gustavo Graf / Reuters)

But others say such actions are necessary in a country where violence against women has become the norm.

"I would like critics to imagine finding the woman they love most in their lives, raped and murdered with their underwear inside their stomachs," said Unda. "Or seeing the murderer of your girlfriend walking free with total impunity and even laughing at your face, of course, when we see these things happen, we want to burn and break everything."

What are your priorities as president?

The strike and the demands of women have become a challenge for left-wing president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who won the 2017 elections under the promise of addressing violence.

The murder of Escamilla and Aldriguett shocked the nation, which prompted stronger calls to improve the protection of women.

In response, the president offered 10 vague statements that did not include any specific action.

When he faced the murder of Escamilla, he said he did not want the press conference to focus only on femicides.

"It is really clear that the issue has been manipulated … Those who do not want us take advantage of the circumstances to generate a campaign of defamation," he said, which caused more outrage on the part of feminist groups.

Days later, when journalists questioned him again about the murders instead of a raffle planned to raise money for the country's health services, he replied that he did not want "femicides to eclipse the lottery."

"I can't even describe (my anger)," said a Mexican activist who declined to give her name.

"We are talking about a national emergency … and we have two cases that really exploded everything, and then the president says, no, don't get distracted, this is not important," he told Al Jazeera. "So what's important, what are your priorities as president?"

At a later conference, AMLO said it fully supported the cause of women, adding that its employees could join the strike.

A recent survey conducted by Mitofsky Consultation suggested that the president's approval rating among women fell by about 3 percent from January to February to 52.7 percent. About 59.2 percent of men approved the president in February, a 0.6 point drop from 59.8 percent the previous month.

Mexico will hold midterm legislative elections next year, which could cost the López Obrador party control of Congress if it cannot stop the fall of support among women.

"It seems to me that the government perceives the protests as a direct attack on public policies … and the president himself," said Lillian Briseno, historian and academic at the Monterrey Institute of Technology.

"I suppose that showing some empathy towards the movement can be understood as an admission of guilt … and in that sense, it is better not to show support," Briseno told Al Jazeera.

Unda added that the government "will have to listen."

"As much as they want to ignore the attack, the white elephant in the room is too big, they can't ignore us for much longer," he said.