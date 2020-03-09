Michigan's American Muslims gather around Sanders on the eve of the primaries | USA news

Dearborn, Michigan – Inside the office of the city secretary, university student Mohammed Harb filled out a voter registration form. He will vote for the first time in Michigan after moving from Florida, and plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

"It is above all the socialist aspect, how we are all a collective group in the United States and not a single person," he explained. "It really connects with the young generation, even though it's an old guy. You feel it's a millennium."

Leaning on the counter next to him, his friend Hassan Shoucair was on the fence between Sanders and Joe Biden. He believed that both candidates had good ideas and were pleasant, but he wanted to vote for a candidate who can beat President Donald Trump in November. Biden, he said, could divert Trump's votes.

Shoucair says he will go to Sanders City Hall on Monday night. "Then, we'll see," he said.

Sanders Country

Dearborn, just outside Detroit, has one of the largest concentrations of Muslims in the United States, and Sanders enjoys broad support from Muslims here. The Dearborn Arab-American News recently supported him, as did Emgage Action, a national Muslim voting group.

Michigan will be a state to observe in November. In 2016, he went from a Democrat to a Republican for the first time in a generation, electing Trump by a margin of only 10,000 votes.

Hillary Clinton was expected to sweep the Michigan primary in 2016, but Sanders won with great disgust, thanks in large part to her willingness to denounce Islamophobia and interact with American and Muslim Arab voters. Sanders is using the same strategy in 2020.

But with Biden leading the delegate count and dominating the polls, the polls published on Monday showed him with a double-digit advantage over the Vermont senator, the stakes could not be higher for Sanders. Michigan has 125 committed delegates, which means Sanders could reach first place if the state wins. But a loss here would be devastating for him.

Luckily for Sanders, he has at his side a group of ancient Muslims experts in technology.

Technology expert

On Monday, Lama Alzuh, 31, vice president of the Emgage Action chapter in Michigan, and Nada al-Hanooti, ​​28, executive director of Emgage Action in Michigan, were doing their magic at a kitchen table inside a rented space in a Dearborn shopping center.

The couple was using an application on their laptops to send text messages to Muslim voters in Michigan to ask if they are supporting Sanders. The response rate is much higher with text messages than with calls. Alzuh clicked on the green "submit,quot; button as fast as he could. Legally, a human has to send these messages. Al-Hanooti responded when people responded.

"I'm sending a thousand more, okay?" Alzuh said. "Yes, keep sending," al-Hanooti replied.

The data set they were using began with the entire list of Michigan voters, which they reduced with an algorithm based on location and common Muslim names. But the data is not perfect, and they have heard from Trump supporters, whom they quickly remove from the list. One person replied: "KAGA 2020!" which means "Keep the United States great again." Another person said they are voting for Biden, sending a flower emoji. When they received a positive response from a Sanders follower, they planned to follow up on Tuesday and offer a trip to the polls. At 5 p.m., they had sent text messages to 40,000 people since they started that morning.

Emgage Action was also knocking on doors, organizing events and giving magnets and conversation points for sheikhs for Friday prayers to encourage people to vote.

"We are not trying to find undecided voters and convince people, we are just trying to get people to the polls," Alzuh explained.

"I don't think people know how extremely important it is to involve Muslims in Michigan. Hillary (Clinton) lost by 10,000 votes (in Michigan), and in 2016 alone, 30,000 Muslims went out to vote in presidential primaries," he told -Hanooti.

High stakes

There are more than 100,000 American Muslim voters in Michigan, according to Emgage Action, of an electorate of 2.5 million, and electoral participation among Muslims nationwide almost doubled between 2014 and 2018 in states like Michigan.

"We did some polls after the 2016 elections and found that approximately 75 percent of Muslim voters voted for Democrats. And 25 percent voted for Republicans," said Wa & # 39; Alzayat, CEO of Emgage Action .

Al-Hanooti said many American Muslims feel that the stakes have never been so high after an increase in hate crimes and Islamophobic rhetoric since Trump took office.

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders hear him speak during a campaign rally in Dearborn, Michigan. (Paul Sancya / AP Photo)

"It's scary," he said. "Even in Michigan, when I leave Dearborn, I don't feel comfortable telling people my name. In fact, I fear for my mother when she leaves Dearborn because she is a Muslim woman with a veil and a Muslim woman with a proud veil."

Al-Hanooti said Trump's policies are contributing to the increased participation of Muslim voters. "We are having restaurants invaded by ICE in Dearborn. I have made my interns approach me and tell me, my dad is being deported, what do I do? Then, the problems are personal for us now."

Of course, that is not the only problem that Muslim voters in Michigan care about, explained Sheikh Ibrahim Kazerooni of the Dearborn Islamic Center of America. Like many others, he is supporting Sanders, for many reasons, including his plans for universal health insurance.

"Now, there are a number of people who come to the Islamic center, single parents, and bring (health insurance bills) in front of them and present them to me, I have to pay their insurance or they have to pay to pay their electricity bill,quot; explained Kazerooni.

Many Muslim voters also want to see candidates with foreign policy goals that tend to peace rather than interference in other countries, particularly in the Middle East. Nationally, he said, they want to see investments in education and medical care.

More engaged

Another important issue in the elections is Trump's Muslim ban, said Scott Simpson, director of public defense for Muslim Advocates.

"All the Democratic candidates I know have promised to rescind the Muslim ban on the first day, so that is really important. It is also important that they agree to support a bill called the Prohibition Act, which would end the Muslim ban, but also amend federal law so you can't discriminate on religious grounds. "

Simpson said Trump's policies toward the Muslim community motivate them to become more involved in democracy and even run for office.

"This is a community that is not left behind while their rights are taken away. If there is something positive in this very dark cloud of this administration, it is that renewed sense of purpose and the need to participate."