Michelle Obama is bringing & # 39; When we all vote & # 39; to Detroit

The most admired woman in the United States, the former first lady and the co-president of When We All Vote Michelle Obama has announced that it will take the first 2020 rally of the organization to "The D,quot;. Beginning 2020 with an Oscar nomination and an elementary school named in her honor, Michelle Obama has no plans to slow down during this political season.

On March 27, 2020, Michelle Obama will take over from the University of Detroit, Mercy, for the first 2020 demonstration "When we all vote." Created to inspire thousands of eligible voters in Michigan and across the country, the Detroit rally is open to the public, volunteers, partners, eligible local high school students, college students and educators.

To top it off, two special people will have the opportunity to win a trip to hang out Michelle Obama Behind the scenes at the event.

When we all vote, launched by Michelle Obama in 2018, it helps increase voting in all elections. Co-chairs Tom Hanks, Faith Hill, Janelle Monáe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Paul joined Ms. Obama during the midterm elections of 2018.

In 2018, When We All Vote successfully organized more than 2,500 local voter registration events nationwide, it involved 200 million Americans online about the importance of voting and sent text messages to nearly four million voters about resources to register and vote.

In November 2019, Michelle Obama marked the countdown one year before the 2020 general election with a video announcing seven new members for her voting squad. Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Shonda Rhimes, Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson will join Michelle Obama throughout 2020 as she travels across the country to encourage Americans to vote.

Roommates, do you want to attend, win a trip to meet Michelle Obama, or just be down with Michelle Obama's voting squad? Visit www.whenweallvote.org for more information and information on how to organize your friends, family and community.