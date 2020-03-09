Mia Farrow and Seth Meyers among the stars pay tribute to the late Max Von Sydow

WENN / Ivan Nikolov / Instar

Catherine Brelet, the wife of the star of the & # 39; Seventh Seal & # 39 ;, confirms that the actor twice nominated for an Oscar died on Sunday, March 8 at the age of 90.

Up News Info –

Mia Farrow Y Seth Meyers they are among the stars that have paid tribute to the actor Max von Sydow, who died at 90.

The star of "The Seventh Seal" passed away on Sunday (March 8), his wife Catherine Brelet announced on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML50f43058994408cf77e47c2aed09b30f11% %MINIFYHTML50f43058994408cf77e47c2aed09b30f12%

After the news of his death, a large number of famous names paid tribute to Max for his legendary career, during which he starred in iconic films such as "The Exorcist," "The Greatest Story Ever Told", "Gordon flash"Y"Star Wars: The Force Awakens", in addition to his work with the director of" The Seventh Seal "Ingmar Bergman.

To pay tribute to the star with a photo on Twitter, Mia wrote: "Here was Max Von Sydow with his dear friend, director of photography, Sven Nykvist. Two great artists. Two true gentlemen. We were working on Bora Bora. I imagine Max in the sky in his white linen suit, with Sven, Ingmar Bergman, Bibi Andersson, laughing and loving each other. "

<br />

Meyers responded to a photo published by the New York Times cultural journalist, David Itzkoff, of him playing Brewmeister Smith in the 1983 comedy "Strange Brew" writing: "This was the first Max Von Sydow movie I saw. Being a boy, he just assumed he was a famous Canadian comedian. It turns out he was much more! "

Seth Meyers paid tribute to Max Von Sydow

Other filmmakers who paid tribute included Kevin Smith Y "Baby driver"director Edgar Wright, who praised the impact of the star on the cinema.

"Max Von Sydow (sic), such an iconic presence in the cinema for seven decades, seemed like he would always be with us," Wright said. "He changed the face of international cinema with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button and was nominated for an Oscar for a silent performance. A god."

<br />

Smith referred to his famous chess game against the death figure in "The Seventh Seal," and added: "Goodbye, Max von Sydow. You were in many films much more respected than Strange Brew and Flash Gordon, but first I loved you for those movies. "

Kevin Smith says goodbye to Max Von Sydow

Von Sydow, who received two Oscar nominations during his career, worked until the end of his life, appearing in "game of Thrones"in 2016," Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close "of 2011, for which he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the Academy, as well as" Star Wars: The Force Awakens "of 2015.

The actor resigned from his Swedish citizenship to become a French citizen in 2002 and received the Chevalier de la Legion d & # 39; honneur in 2012.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by the two children he shared with his first wife, Christina Inga Britta Olin, who died in 1998.