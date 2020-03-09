Meghan Markle took her fashion choices to a whole new level for her final royal appearances after Megxit

There is no doubt that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest series of royal commitments as high-ranking members of the royal family has been one of the biggest sources of world headlines during the past week. Taking full attention, Markle took his fashion game to another level with a design full of color and style on his return to London, and fans can't get enough.

Markle made his first public appearance after Megxit in London on March 5, with two looks at two different events. First, he wore a $ 33 white TopShop blouse with a high-waisted skirt and a green bag when he visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio at the National Theater in London.

See this post on Instagram Yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex, royal patron of the National Theater, visited the Immersive Storytelling Studio in London, where emerging technology such as Virtual Reality is being used to develop new forms of emotional storytelling. Recently, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also visited Stanford University, where part of their learning trip included a virtual reality presentation that allows the user to experience life through someone else's point of view. The objective of this virtual reality method is to allow us to connect and empathize better with each other as people, regardless of race, age or nationality. The duchess is shown here with Nubiya Brandon and her hologram, presented at the national exhibition "All Kinds of Limbo,quot;, which is currently presented at the Tate Modern. Photo © The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in March 6, 2020 at 7:31 a.m. PST

Later that night, the Duchess of Sussex left for a formal event, the 4th Endeavor Fund Awards, and was absolutely stunned in a blue Victoria Beckham dress along with the Aquazzura heels and a dark blue handbag.

The next day, Archie Harrison's mother opted for an elegant appearance while visiting Robert Clack School. Markle was wearing a white tank top with black ankle-length pants and a bouclé blazer from ME + EM. She complemented with a cream bag Rejina Pyo and suede shoes by Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo.

Meghan Markle had the best farewell tour. That is all. pic.twitter.com/g8sLhPJpp6 – TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) March 9, 2020

On Saturday night, Markle chose a bold color and a sophisticated look when wearing a bright red Safiyaa cape dress along with a Manolo Blahnik handbag, Simone Rocha earrings and Stuart Weitzman heels. Meghan and Harry coincided while they both wore bright red while attending the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall.

Finally, on Monday, March 9, Markle kept his best look for the final when he wore a bright green cape dress from Emilia Wickstead with a matching fascinator for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

See this post on Instagram This afternoon, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty the Queen and members of the royal family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working collaboratively to achieve shared economic, environmental, social and democratic objectives, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community that encompasses each geographic region, religion and culture, embracing the diversity between its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As president and vice president of @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates for the Commonwealth, who have spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is "Provide a common future: connect, innovate, transform,quot;, emphasizing youth, the environment, commerce, governance and ICT (information and communications technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to defending fair trade and empowering today's youth to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the ongoing commitment of the Commonwealth to offer a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable environment. Future for everyone Photo © PA A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) in March 9, 2020 at 10:51 a.m. PDT

That appearance was Harry and Meghan's final royal commitment as high-ranking members of the royal family, alongside Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially concluded their royal commitments and are expected to return to Canada to be with their son, Archie Harrison. The couple will officially leave real life on March 31.



