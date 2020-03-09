Meek Mill's career is failing: you can't sell tickets for $ 15 concerts!

Just a few years ago, Meek Mill was one of the biggest hip hop artists in the world. But now his career seems to be reaching a difficult point.

MTO News learned that Meek Mill canceled a concert yesterday at the Mullen Center at the University of Massachusetts, because he was embarrassed by the small amount of tickets sold.

The Mullins Center has a little less than 10,000 people. But less than 2,000 people bought tickets to see Meek. And tickets only cost between $ 10 and $ 15.

This is how it is reported in the local press:

More than 1,500 students attended the concert, where Lil TJay performed. The lead artist, Meek Mill, arrived at the Mullins Center, but decided not to appear. An announcement was made to the students at 1:30 p.m. and the crowd left in an orderly manner.



Hephner LaBanc said: “Although the concert did not go as planned, the students were very cooperative. We are equally disappointed with Meek Mill's decision not to act. Refunds will be available to ticket holders in the near future. " The concert was part of the University's anti-violence efforts during school-sanctioned off-campus parties held last weekend before spring break.

Here are some students who explain what happened: