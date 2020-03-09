Home Entertainment Meek Mill's career is failing: you can't sell tickets for $ 15...

Meek Mill's career is failing: you can't sell tickets for $ 15 concerts!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Just a few years ago, Meek Mill was one of the biggest hip hop artists in the world. But now his career seems to be reaching a difficult point.

MTO News learned that Meek Mill canceled a concert yesterday at the Mullen Center at the University of Massachusetts, because he was embarrassed by the small amount of tickets sold.

The Mullins Center has a little less than 10,000 people. But less than 2,000 people bought tickets to see Meek. And tickets only cost between $ 10 and $ 15.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©