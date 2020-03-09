Meek Mill says it will be profiled racially after the search for private jet

Instagram

The rapper reveals in a video that loads on Instagram Stories that his private jet with the PUMA logo is searched after landing in Miami in search of gas, attributing the action to the racial profile.

Up News Info –

meek mill I had a not so pleasant weekend. The rapper, who devoted himself to criminal justice reform after being released from prison in 2018, alleged in a recent Instagram update that he had been a victim of racial discrimination.

In the video on Saturday, March 8, which he posted on Instagram Stories, the rapper revealed that his private jet with the PUMA logo landed in Miami by gas. It was supposed to be a quick stop, but things got complicated after security decided to search Meek's plane and all the luggage of the passengers.

%MINIFYHTMLd54239dd18f001c840bc2f008e6b65ca11% %MINIFYHTMLd54239dd18f001c840bc2f008e6b65ca12%

When considering racial profile action, the former of Nicki Minaj He said: "How many times should we seek to be black, man?" He continued while filming security on the asphalt, "I tell them that the least they can do is give us an explanation to find us. They already know that we are black, they are looking for us too much."

"All this shit, all our bags and things were fixed. We just landed in Miami to collect food and gas. Now they force us to take out all our bags," Meek added.

<br />

Upon hearing the news, fans quickly shared their opinion on the matter. "The juice made everyone dirty when he did ODD. Since then they verified that Wayne is now Meeks, all Z stars no longer receive passes," said one fan, adding that little Wayne experienced the same before. Another intervened: "I understand if a delta was a private plane," while someone called it "wacc asf".

"N *** a, you're black with money. Stop acting like this is new. They've done it every time hahaha," a fan told Meek. On the other hand, a user mocked the situation by joking that the police searched his plane because Meek's ex and nemesis "Nicki made that call."

Fortunately, the cops found nothing suspicious in their private jet and let him and his entourage go. The rapper has apparently regained his mood while sharing videos of himself dancing to Pop Smoke Y Fivio Foreign on board the jet.