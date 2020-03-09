Max von Sydow, Star Of "The Exorcist,quot; and "Star Wars,quot;, dies at 90 – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Swedish actor Max von Sydow, who made a name for himself in Ingmar Bergman's films before appearing in international hits like "Game of Thrones," died at the age of 90.

Von Sydow passed away Sunday, according to representatives of Diamond Management, who said "it is with a broken heart and with an infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing Max's departure."

He was a well-known figure in European and American cinema, starring in films from Bergman's masterpiece "The Seventh Seal,quot; to international blockbusters such as "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Born on April 10, 1929 in Lund, Sweden, von Sydow attended acting school at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm before working in theaters in Norrköping and Malmö.

His star began to rise internationally after working with Bergman in several films, with "The Seventh Seal,quot; (1957) as a particular catalyst.

This led to papers abroad, including Jesus in "The Greatest Story Ever Told,quot; (1965) and Father Lankester Merrin in "The Exorcist,quot; (1973).

He was nominated for an Oscar for "Pelle the Conqueror,quot; in 1988 and for "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close,quot; in 2012.

With almost 2 meters high, with a thin construction and a distinctive and emaciated face, von Sydow was an amazing presence on the screen.

Industry figures, including Edgar Wright, writer and director of films such as "Baby Driver,quot; and "Shaun of the Dead," were effusive in his tributes to the actor.

"Max Von Sydow, such an iconic presence in the cinema for seven decades, seemed like he would always be with us," Wright wrote on Twitter.

“He changed the face of international cinema with Bergman, played Christ, fought the devil, pressed the HOT HAIL button and was nominated for an Oscar for a silent performance. A God."

Producer Jonathan Sothcott also paid tribute on Twitter.

"RIP #MaxvonSydow is a bright and bright actor and a true Hollywood legend," he wrote.

"We have lost one of the real greats."

