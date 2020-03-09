Marnie the Dog dies peacefully at 18

%MINIFYHTMLa6bf9cb7ee1c786fd5b67ba9bc1775e311% %MINIFYHTMLa6bf9cb7ee1c786fd5b67ba9bc1775e312%

Shirley Braha, owner of the famous Instagram Shih Tzu, gives her the sad news through a long publication that reveals that the pet will be buried in a pet graveyard in Los Angeles.

The famous Shih Tzu Marnie the Dog, who died on the Internet, died at age 18.

The owner of the beloved dog, Shirley Braha, announced the sad news via Instagram on Saturday (March 7), revealing that she died "without pain and in peace" on Thursday afternoon.

"His comfort had decreased markedly in recent days with little hope of improvement and he let me know that he had had enough," Braha added, to thank his dog's fans around the world.

Marnie, who will be buried in a pet graveyard in Los Angeles, was adopted from an animal shelter in 2012. She rose to fame thanks to her strangely long tongue, which hung from her mouth in beautiful photos.

The dog posed with celebrities like Demi lovato, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Selena GomezY Lena Dunham, among many others over the years.