Man suspected of theft based on Google's geolocation – Latest news

Zachary McCoy, a 30-year-old man from Florida, became a suspect of a robbery crime after Google traced his history of riding a bicycle, which said he went through a stolen house three times the day of the crime.

McCoy learned that authorities were trying to use a "geovalla order,quot; to get his personal information after Google sent him a notice mentioning a case number.

The authorities use geovalla orders to collect the Google geolocation of each person who was in a designated area at the time of the crime.

McCoy looked for him on the Gainesville Police Department website and found a one-page investigation report on the theft of an old woman's house 10 months earlier, nbcnews.com reported on Saturday.

"I didn't know what it was, but I knew that the police wanted to get something from me, I was afraid of being accused of something, I don't know what," McCoy said in a recent interview.

Authorities were investigating a robbery case at the home of a 97-year-old woman, who is less than a mile from McCoy's home. When McCoy used a fitness tracking application, RunKeeper, to record his trips using the Android location, authorities realized that he had passed the victim's house three times that day.

"It was a nightmare scenario. I was using an application to see how many miles I traveled my bike and now I was getting on the scene of the crime. And I was the main suspect," McCoy said.

Later, authorities said they had not received any identifying information from Google and that the data was not sufficient to accuse someone of a crime.

