Man killed, killed in a private apartment complex in Woodland Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

Forest Hills (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after a man was shot dead in an apartment in Woodland Hills early Monday morning.
The shooting occurred at the Avalon Apartments in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard sometime before 4:25 a.m.
Los Angeles police responded to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene. His name was not released.
The suspects, described as two black men, fled in a black four-door car, police said. It is not clear if the police had any surveillance videos of the suspects or the murder.
A possible motive for the murder was not confirmed.