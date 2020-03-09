Man killed, killed in a private apartment complex in Woodland Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Man killed, killed in a private apartment complex in Woodland Hills –...

Forest Hills (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for at least two suspects after a man was shot dead in an apartment in Woodland Hills early Monday morning.

The shooting occurred at the Avalon Apartments in the 20500 block of Ventura Boulevard sometime before 4:25 a.m.

Los Angeles police responded to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene. His name was not released.

The suspects, described as two black men, fled in a black four-door car, police said. It is not clear if the police had any surveillance videos of the suspects or the murder.

A possible motive for the murder was not confirmed.

