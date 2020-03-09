Mahtomedi man found dead in a restaurant with a self-inflicted gunshot wound – Up News Info

A 52-year-old man from Mahtomedi was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a restaurant in northern Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office responded at approximately 2:38 p.m. to a report of a person with a handgun, followed by a report of a shot at the Seven Fires Steakhouse at the Black Bear Casino in Carlton.

Carlton County agents arrived on the scene and found a dead man in the restaurant from a gunshot wound to the head that was self-inflicted. There were no other injuries and the incident was isolated on the grill.

Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

The identification of the man will not be released at this time.

Authorities say the man and this incident are not related to the double homicide in the Fond Du Lac Reserve over the weekend.