Madonna forced to ax two dates of Madame X in Paris by coronavirus confinement

Virgin He has been forced to rule out an upcoming show in France due to the country's blockade by coronavirus.

French officials have banned any public gathering of more than 1,000 people, and that means that the concerts of the March 10 and 11 of the pop superstar in Le Grand Rex in Paris cannot continue as planned.

Madonna's "Madame X" tour has been cursed with cancellations and late starts from the start, mainly due to Madonna's health.

She canceled a concert at Le Grand Rex on March 1 due to injuries she suffered on stage in the fall days before.

The broadcast of COVID-19 also claimed the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas and the dates and tours scheduled by Queen, Green Day, White Snake, Slipknot, BTS (Bangtan boys), Mariah Carey Y Old domain, among others.

The Miami Ultra Music Festival was also suspended while Justin BieberThe dates of the "Changes" tour have been reduced from stadiums to arenas, as ticket sales are affected by fears of the coronavirus.