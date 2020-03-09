Madness Patch Predictions March 4.0: Projecting Field 68 for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

It's Selection on Sunday week! Welcome to Edition 4.0 of the projections of the NCAA Sporting News Tournament, known in these parts as the Field of 68.

%MINIFYHTML83a92ec6d4d202f9d20ba13fad697d1411% %MINIFYHTML83a92ec6d4d202f9d20ba13fad697d1412%

We will update these projections every morning this week. Although the seed lines may not change dramatically day by day, even a minor movement seems monumental at this time of year, and that is worth updating, right?

MARCH SUPPORT FOR MADNESS:

Tracking offers for the NCAA 2020 Tournament

Our goal is to give you a snapshot of numbers for each team, and then maybe a note or two on most teams. This is not a projection of how the seed lines will look on Selection Sunday, but rather an educated assumption about how the support would look if the season ended yesterday. (Many things can happen from time to time, friends). Our goal is to provide you with the information that the selection committee will use: a combination of statistics and other relevant facts for each team in general.

As you know, although numbers matter, they are not the only thing: the committee analyzes all the work, a process that includes many factors (injuries, etc.).

Our field of 68 automatic offers is aimed at teams that fit these three categories: 1. The teams that have secured the title of their league tournament (duh) are italicized. 2. Teams that are the number 1 seed in conference tournaments that have not yet started. 3. Teams that are the highest seed remaining in tournaments that have started but not yet finished.

Projected No. 1 seeds

Kansas (Big 12), Gonzaga (WCC), Dayton (A-10), Baylor

Kansas (27-3): NET / Pom / Sag: 1/1/1. vs. P1: 12-3. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Gonzaga (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 2/2/2. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 4-0. vs. T3 / 4: 20-0

Dayton (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 3/4/7. vs. P1: 5-2. vs. P2: 8-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 16-0

Baylor (26-4): NET / Pom / Sag: 5/3/4. vs. P1: 11-2. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton are all No. 1 seedlings, and it's hard to imagine that changing, even if Dayton loses his first match of the A-10 tournament to the winner of the UMass / VCU contest. If the state of San Diego had won the title of the Mountain West tournament instead of falling to the state of Utah, the Aztecs would have had a great case for a No. 1 seed, about Baylor, not Dayton. The Bears have lost three of their last five games and have slipped from first overall to fourth overall. It would be surprising, but not surprising, to see the committee drop the Bears anyway.

Projected No. 2 seeds

State of San Diego, State of Florida (ACC), Creighton (Big East), Villanova

San Diego State (29-2): NET / Pom / Sag: 4/6/9. vs. P1: 4-1. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

State of Florida (26-5): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/15/6. vs. P1: 6-3. vs. P2: 8-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Creighton (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/13/13. vs. P1: 9-7. vs. P2: 6-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Villanova (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 13/18/10. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Thoughts: There is still fluidity and opportunity in the 2 seed line behind SDSU and Florida State. Up to nine different teams, the last two here, the four in the 3-seed line and all others, except Wisconsin in the 4-seed line, could end up in the 2-seed line with conference tournament titles. It's not about the titles themselves, but for these nine schools (all P5 teams), the races to their titles would probably include multiple first-quarter wins over high-quality teams; Adding three of those in a week would be a big boost for the curriculum. However, remember that nothing happens in a vacuum, and the road to a seed 2 for some of the schools would also require several other dominoes to fall.

Projected No. 3 seeds

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, Seton Hall

State of Michigan (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 7/7/3. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Kentucky (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 21/28/11. vs. P1: 9-3. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Duke (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 6/5/8. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-1

Seton Hall (21-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 15/19/14. vs. P1: 10-7. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 6-0

Thoughts: Surprisingly, the difference between the computer ratings for the equipment that is currently in our 3-seed line. Metrics adore Michigan State and Duke, but they hate Kentucky, almost as much as fans of Louisville, Indiana or Tennessee, with Seton Hall in the middle of the pack.

Projected No. 4 seeds

Maryland, Louisville, Oregon (Pac-12), Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Maryland (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 11/18/20. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 7-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Louisville (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/9/18. vs. P1: 4-6. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 14-0

Oregon (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 12/17/17. vs. P1: 8-5. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Wisconsin (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 24/22/12. vs. P1: 9-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Thoughts: Louisville has the best metrics in this group – top 10 NET and KenPom – but by far the least amount of Q1 wins, and that's important. (Heck, Oregon State and DePaul, two teams far removed from the general conversation, have more Q1 wins than the Cardinals). This could be a bit high for Wisconsin; The Badgers had an overwhelming show of "not me,quot; at the conference, but they have been playing as well as anyone last month or so. They won eight in a row and, surprisingly, they captured the number 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament despite the fact that at one time they had a 6-6 mark in the league.

Projected No. 5 seeds

Butler, State of Ohio, BYU, Virginia

Butler (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 19/25/25. vs. P1: 10-6. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

State of Ohio (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 8/16/5. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

BYU (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 09/12/16. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 15-0

Virginia (23-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 42/44/22. vs. P1: 5-3. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Thoughts: Speaking of "maybe too high," the Virginia Cavaliers don't have impressive computer ratings, according to most metrics, but they've won 10 of 11, eliminating the three heavyweights of the ACC: Florida State, Duke and Louisville , in that section and reaching second place in the ACC tournament. (The last part is just a part of how they are playing, it is not a determining factor for the committee, by the way). Your resume is far from perfect, but with so many teams that register with 9, 10 or 11 losses on the way P5 Tournaments, the seven Ls that the Cavaliers have start to stand out.

Projected No. 6 seeds

Auburn, West Virginia, Illinois, Iowa

Chestnut (25-6): NET / Pom / Sag: 27/34/24. vs. P1: 7-3. vs. P2: 7-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-1

West Virginia (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 10/17/21. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

Illinois (20-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 38/30/26. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 4-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Iowa (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 34/23/28. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-2

Thoughts: Earlier this week, Auburn had 4-3 in contests Q1 and 9-2 in contests Q2. Today, despite playing just one more game, the Tigers are 7-3 in Q1 and 7-2 in Q2. It's not that the Tigers have done anything, but several teams that have played reached the magic plateaus to jump a level, and Auburn reaps that benefit, at least on the surface. Does that dramatically change Auburn's curriculum in the eyes of the committee? It will be interesting to see how it looks in a couple of days. Remember how West Virginia was the number 8 seed in general when the selection committee revealed its progress in early February? Well, the Mountaineers lost six of their next eight games, with the only wins against teams outside the general conversation. That is why his victory against Baylor was so important to close the regular season; It was his first Q1 victory since mid-January.

Projected No. 7 seeds

Penn State, Colorado, Michigan, Arizona

Penn State (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 35/26/42. vs. P1: 7-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-1

Colorado (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 23/32/58. vs. P1: 6-5. vs. P2: 5-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Michigan (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 25/16/15. vs. P1: 6-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Arizona (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 14/20/48. vs. P1: 3-8. vs. P2: 5-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Thoughts: Let's talk for a moment about bad losses. Penn State had one to close the regular season, dropping by two digits against a Northwest team that did not beat any Big Ten team other than Nebraska throughout the year, until the Nittany Lions arrived in the city. Yikes The same with Arizona, which lost its regular season finale to a Washington squad that finished last in the Pac-12 standings (even wins that victory). And that happened in Arizona! It is not a good aspect for a team that is overvalued by most metrics, especially the NCAA NET itself, and that could be a great record here as 7-seed.

Projected No. 8 seeds

Santa Maria, Houston, LSU, Providence

Santa Maria (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 31/37/39. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 17-2

Houston (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 20/14/19. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

LSU (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 29/36/36. vs. P1: 4-8. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Providence (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 36/41/27. vs. P1: 7-8. vs. P2: 5-0. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-4

Thoughts: It fascinates me to see how the committee balances Providence's large Q1 wins with its barrage of Q3 / 4 losses. No other at-large team, or the first team of four, has more than two Q3 / 4 losses, but the Friars They have four. FOUR! Yes, lately they have been playing very well, but if the complete curriculum really counts, as the NCAA has always been telling us, it is difficult to see them above 8 seeds.

Projected No. 9 seeds

Oklahoma, Indiana, Rutgers, USC

Oklahoma (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 46/35/31. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 6-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 8-0

Rutgers (19-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 32/27/30. vs. P1: 4-9. vs. P2: 5-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-1

Indiana (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 60/40/35. vs. P1: 4-10. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

USC (22-9): NET / Pom / Sag: 45/54/49. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 6-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-1

Thoughts: We were going to write this section before, but we were watching Sesame Street. Apologies The Indiana curriculum is not as bad as some people seem to think. The Hoosiers have no bad losses (the worst are for the Purdue and Arkansas bubble teams) and five Q1 wins. That is a solid bubble resume. Rutgers saved his chances with victories against Maryland (home) and Purdue (road) to end the regular season. Great victories

Projected No. 10 seeds

Marquette, Florida, State of Arizona, State of Utah (MWC)

Marquette (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 26/31/40. vs. P1: 5-10. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-0

Florida (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 28/33/29. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

State of Arizona (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 52/64/65. vs. P1: 5-9. vs. P2: 5-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 10-0

Thoughts: Selfishly, I was glad that the state of Utah won the Mountain West automotive offer, because I didn't have to lose sleep because of its general state. The Aggies are inside, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them arrive until the second weekend.

Projected No. 11 seeds

Texas Tech, UCLA, Xavier, Stanford, Texas, Cincinnati (AAC)

Texas Tech (18-13): NET / Pom / Sag: 22/21/38. vs. P1: 3-10. vs. P2: 4-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-0

* UCLA (18-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 76/77/57. vs. P1: 6-7. vs. P2: 3-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-2

* Xavier (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 44/43/37. vs. P1: 3-11. vs. P2: 7-1. vs. Q3 / 4: 9-0

* Stanford (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 30/38/62. vs. P1: 5-7. vs. P2: 2-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-1

* Texas (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 69/61/47. vs. P1: 5-8. vs. P2: 2-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-0

Thoughts: Four of the teams here had the opportunity to close the regular season with declared wins, but Tech lost at home to Kansas, UCLA lost in the city of USC, Xavier lost at home to Butler and Stanford lost in Oregon. Texas? The Longhorns went out and smoked in Oklahoma State, breaking their winning streak of five games. It would be better to avoid again and again in the conference tournament.

No. 12 seeds: ETSU (South), Stephen F. Austin (Southland), Freedom (Atlantic sun), Yale (Ivy)

No. 13 seeds: Bradley (MVC), North Texas (C-USA), Akron (MAC), Vermont (Eastern America)

No. 14 seeds: Belmont (Ohio Valley), Wright State (Horizon), UC Irvine (Big West), Colgate (Patriot)

No. 15 seeds: New Mexico State (WAC), Winthrop (Great South), State of North Dakota (Summit), Hofstra (Colonial)

No. 16 seeds: East Washington (Big Sky), Little Rock (Sun Belt), * Robert Morris (Northeast), * Siena (MAAC), * Prairie View A,amp;M (SWAC), * North Carolina Central (MEAC)

* First four teams

Teams that have closed automatic bids are italicized.

Rookies: Bradley, Cincinnati, Utah, Winthrop

Abandoned: Northern Iowa, Purdue, Radford, Tulsa

The first four

State of North Carolina (19-12): NET / Pom / Sag: 51/54/44. vs. P1: 4-5. vs. P2: 4-5. vs. Q3 / 4: 11-2

Richmond (24-7): NET / Pom / Sag: 37/46/53. vs. P1: 3-4. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1

Wichita State (23-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 41/39/41. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 7-3. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-0

Memphis (21-10): NET / Pom / Sag: 58/58/46. vs. P1: 2-4. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 13-3

Next four

Mississippi State (20-11): NET / Pom / Sag: 50/47/45. vs. P1: 2-7. vs. P2: 6-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 12-2

Purdue (16-15): NET / Pom / Sag: 33/24/23. vs. P1: 4-10. vs. P2: 5-4. vs. Q3 / 4: 7-1

Northern Iowa (23-6): NET / Pom / KPI: 48/48/89. vs. P1: 1-1. vs. P2: 3-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 19-3

San Luis (22-8): NET / Pom / Sag: 49/62/68. vs. P1: 2-5. vs. P2: 2-2. vs. Q3 / 4: 18-1