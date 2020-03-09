Madison Beer opens up on the traumatic experience in an inspiring message about embarrassed women!

On International Women's Day, Madison Beer celebrates in a different way! The young singer turned to social networks to use her voice and spread a very important message about "shaming women,quot; while talking about her own experience.

The 21-year-old star wants people to regain their power and tried to encourage and inspire them to do exactly that in their Sunday post.

%MINIFYHTML46c4b46e1b6257704da1983f3e85871411% %MINIFYHTML46c4b46e1b6257704da1983f3e85871412%

Of course, his strength and militant spirit come from his "traumatizing experience,quot; that involved a man who shared some of his private clips and photos without his permission.

Madison's message was shared through Twitter and says: & # 39; I know that very important things are happening in the world right now that are very scary, so my intention with this message is not, in any way, to distract them, but I do. I want to speak today on International Women's Day on the subject of shaming women. When I was around 14 years old and I was exploring my body and my sexuality, I sent Snapchats very deprived of my body to a boy that I really liked at the time.

Then he remembered that ‘I sent them, at age 14, thinking I could trust the child as we had known each other for years and shared feelings for each other, but he shared it with all his friends. I went to restaurants and they looked at me and whispered to me. They told me that people were ashamed of being working, or even being a friend of mine, these videos were even shown to my parents, grandparents and important people, executives and artists in the music business. "

Finally, the intimate photos and videos appeared on the Internet and things got even worse.

The singer wrote about how she felt "distraught and embarrassed,quot; and described the experience as "traumatizing."

He also admitted that it has caused serious trust issues that he is still working hard to shake even today.

But his nightmare is not over yet! Madison wrote in her letter that, on her 21st birthday, she received calls from people in her intimate circle, telling her that the same boy was sending another clip from that moment.

"If I could express the trauma and share this, it has reopened for me," he lamented.

The singer became sincere about the anxiety she felt during all these years that Snapchat would resurface and ruin her career, as she had been told it would happen.

But Madison's message was intended to empower people and not victimize themselves.

"So today, at IWD, I am going to free myself from this weight that I carry. I am going to tell my 14-year-old self that I hope I can help some of you be more kind to yourself as young women," he wrote. , emphasizing that shame was not necessary.

Ad

After all, she was only exploring her sexuality when she was a young teenager, which is normal and not bad at all.



Post views:

0 0