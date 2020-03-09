Los Angeles County officials confirm two new cases, 16 in total – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County public health officials confirmed on Monday two more cases of coronavirus in the county, including one that could be the first instance of community outreach in the county.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, who leads the county effort, said both patients have not had "significant public exposures,quot; to date, and that both will remain isolated.

%MINIFYHTML03c2d1001a477a02a3ad260b9143d5ff13% %MINIFYHTML03c2d1001a477a02a3ad260b9143d5ff14%

In addition, everyone who contacted both patients will be quarantined for 14 days according to "standard practice," Ferrer said.

%MINIFYHTML03c2d1001a477a02a3ad260b9143d5ff15% %MINIFYHTML03c2d1001a477a02a3ad260b9143d5ff16%

A patient may be the first case of spread from person to person due to lack of travel history, according to Ferrer. The second patient has a history of travel to Japan.

Ferrer also announced that the US Centers for Disease Control. UU. They recommend people not to make effective cruises immediately, Ferrer said. The previous orientation of the CDC was aimed primarily at Asian countries.