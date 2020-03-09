Looking for Minnesota: Extreme Sandbox in Hastings – Up News Info

The construction season is just around the corner.

And we are forced to see a lot of excavations and detours.

But a Hastings company wants people to develop an understanding of what heavy equipment operators go through every day.

"A lot of people ask me how I came up with the idea and they think I was a contractor and no, I'm a big boy at heart," said Randy Stenger.

Ten years ago he turned his idea into Extreme Sandbox in Hastings.

"We have excavators, excavators, wheel loaders, mini excavators," said Stenger. “I have to dig in the dirt. I play for a living. "

It is a kind of if you build it will come mentality. But in this case it is you who is doing the building.

"I would say there are very few places in the world where you can enter and experience heavy equipment," Stenger said.

“We probably run 30 to 40 percent of women. I think women have more fun than boys and generally do better because they are better listeners, "said Stenger.

After watching a safety video, it's time to get on a 26-ton excavator, where instructor Adam Johnson and I communicate via headphones.

It is an item on the wish list for many people who visit while having fun.

There is an obstacle course for excavators in which cars should occasionally be put in place.

The car is picked up as if it were nothing, and after a quick turn, it is gently placed on the ground.

The excavator has its own obstacle course.

You make a ramp and eventually you can test your balance.

“My children want a swing. I think I'll get you one of these, "said Lauritsen.

An intense emotion, but at the end of the day people leave with a new appreciation of what the construction teams are doing.

"That's great, we can return that to businesses," said Stenger. "As a parent, I have also seen that the skills gap is real in high schools and I am really trying to educate the younger generations that there are some excellent trades, there are some practical careers."

The company attends to the creation of corporate teams, but anyone can make a reservation.

They opened a second location north of Dallas, Texas, and expect to open more locations in the future.

