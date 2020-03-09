Loni Love reveals she had her boyfriend sign an NDA early in their relationship

WENN / Instar

The revelation earns its mixed responses when a person praises the co-host & # 39; Real & # 39; for his candor, while others think that this only proves that he is a gloomy person.

Loni love It's about being careful. "The real"The co-host shared on the Monday March 9 episode of the talk show that he had made sure his boyfriend James Welsh couldn't say anything that could damage his reputation by having him sign a confidentiality agreement (NDA) at the beginning of their relationship. .

The co-hosts were talking about whether prenuptial agreements were necessary or not when Loni brought up the issue. "If you know that you are coming and that the world and things are happening because you suddenly notice that Jessica Simpson and they all write these books and tell their version of the story and everything, "he said.

Then, Loni suggested that it could be avoided by having an NDA. "Possibly, if they had an NDA, they couldn't do that. Because that could ruin your brand … it could hurt you as a person," he said, before revealing: "I had James sign one." She continued to clarify that "the NDA is not for him, it is for the people around him."

The revelation earned him mixed responses. One person praised Loni for her candor, saying, "Girl Loni, I love you! You're straight and to the point! And I love your boots!" According to Loni, someone wrote: "All relationships must have a contract."

"Yasss girl. Protect yourself! Nothing is what it seems to be and nobody is who it is when things come to an end," added another user.

However, others thought that this only proved that Loni is "bleak." One person said: "Shadow as hell as the only reason for it," with someone else echoing the feeling, "Prove that Loni is bleak like hell. What you do in the dark came to light. Better believe it."