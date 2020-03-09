Logano stops Harvick in the Cup, Brandon Jones wins Xfinity in Phoenix – Up News Info Detroit

Joey Logano was excited throughout the weekend with the new "Awesome Sauce,quot; in Phoenix Raceway, which was the driver's nickname for the substance that was put in the oval of the mile to improve the grip of the tires and improve the races .

%MINIFYHTML20ad95416298590dd6284b7b79f80b8d11% %MINIFYHTML20ad95416298590dd6284b7b79f80b8d12%

Salsa did its job during an entertaining show on Sunday, and also Logano, who ran to his second victory in the NASCAR Cup Series in three weeks by stopping Kevin Harvick during a restart of overtime in two laps.

“They were the last 30 minutes or hours of the race quite intense. A lot of things are happening, ”Logano said. "I couldn't be more proud of this team. Two victories already in the books. We have to keep this thing swinging."

In addition, the winner two weeks ago in Las Vegas by Team Penske, Logano has 25 victories in the Cup of his career. He overcame several difficult moments, including a pit penalty for an uncontrolled tire and a broken cat during another stop.

A late precaution triggered the two-lap overtime shooting with Logano, Harvick and Kyle Busch in a decent position to win. Logano had a good restart at the mile oval and was able to contain Harvick. Busch was third, Kyle Larson finished fourth and Clint Bowyer was fifth.

"Really great to be able to run clean and hard, it's a lot of fun," Logano said. “Kevin is one of the best riders who has been tied to a race car and a serial car in particular. He is a member of the Hall of Fame, to say the least. When you face him at the end of the race, you know it will be a great battle. "

Chase Elliott and Harvick, on pole, dominated the first half of the race, but Elliott had to make a green flag stop due to a loose front tire and fell behind the leaders. He finally got a free pass to return to the leader's lap and finished seventh.

In addition to the improved track surface, the Phoenix race was the first in the new NASCAR rule package for short tracks, which included a significantly smaller rear wing. The hope was that all changes would make more passes and excitement during the race.

The settings seemed to have the desired effect. There were 20 leadership changes and many passes and contact in the package. Phoenix is ​​also the site of the Cup championship in November.

"Congratulations to NASCAR for collaborating with the teams, the track and making a much better race than we saw here last year," Logano said.

Elliott started on pole while Harvick, who won nine times in Phoenix, was also in the front row. Elliott led the first 61 laps of the race before Harvick defeated him in the pits after the first warning.

Harvick had his fourth top 10 in four races, but he was disappointed because he couldn't beat Logano in the end.

"Joey was good enough to run a few laps there and get to where he needed to be in the track position," Harvick said.

Cole Custer was the best rookie in ninth place.

BAD LUCK FOR BLANEY

An early clash involved three of the favorites, including Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Hamlin's Toyota made contact with the left rear of Keselowski's Ford while fighting for the position after a restart. The collision left Blaney with nowhere to go, and the three ended up with at least minor damage after sliding towards the wall. Keselowski and Hamlin were able to stay in the race, but Blaney's car was too damaged to continue.

Keselowski was able to recover and eventually led 82 laps before settling for a place in 11th place.

Hamlin won the Daytona 500 three weeks ago and also won in Phoenix in November, but finished 20th on Sunday. It was a bit of bad luck for Blaney, who was the leader in Cup points as he entered the race and accepted an extension of several years with the Penske team on Friday. He finished 37 °.

"It sucks that they get us out early like that, but that's only part of that," Blaney said.

Blaney fell to sixth in the overall standings after the race. Harvick is the new leader with Logano in second place.

TRUEX STARTS FROM THE BACK

Martin Truex Jr. had to start from the back of the 38-car field due to an engine change before Sunday's race. He initially qualified 12th. John Hunter Nemechek also had to fall to the back row due to a radiator change. He had qualified 26th.

Truex was able to recover quickly and was among the leaders, even leading 11 laps, until he hit the wall while in heavy traffic on a restart at the end of the race. He finished 32nd.

BRANDON JONES OBTAINS 2nd GAIN



Brandon Jones beat teammate Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Kyle Busch, with 20 laps remaining and retired on Saturday at Phoenix Raceway for his second victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Jones said the victory was very special as he was able to beat the stars of the Busch and Keselowski Cup.

"Yes, man, absolutely," Jones said. “Those are two of the best in the business. We just had a car to beat them today. These guys do an amazing job. "

Busch started on pole and led 78 laps in the oval of the mile. But Jones, 23, gained momentum on a stretch of 47-lap green flag that ended the race, beating Busch relatively easily.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

The Cup series heads cross-country to Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski won two of the last three races in Atlanta, including last year.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.