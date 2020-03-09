Lizzo: "I am open to having children,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

During a recent interview, "Truth Hurts,quot; singer, Lizzo, revealed that she is willing to have children, despite having spent many years believing she would never be a mother.

"It's different now," he explained. "Like my relationship with my family, I am working on that. I open up to friendships. I open up to the idea of ​​children, which is great for me, because my albums are my babies."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here