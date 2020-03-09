Lizzo: "I am open to having children,quot;

During a recent interview, "Truth Hurts,quot; singer, Lizzo, revealed that she is willing to have children, despite having spent many years believing she would never be a mother.

"It's different now," he explained. "Like my relationship with my family, I am working on that. I open up to friendships. I open up to the idea of ​​children, which is great for me, because my albums are my babies."

Lizzo also said that at one time in his life, he believed he would only have two friends.

She continued: "As it sounds, I needed that experience of heartbreak," Lizzo said. "I am not sad, because I use pain so constructively. Pain is a human experience."

It seems that Lizzo is focused on the future.

Last week, the star went viral after she criticized TikTok for removing her swimsuit videos. The platform restored its videos after receiving a violent reaction. TikTok apologized and said they "love,quot; the singer.