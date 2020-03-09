Live match preview: RB Leipzig vs Tottenham 03.10.2020

Team news and ways to follow before RB Leipzig vs Tottenham in the second leg of their last Champions League match.

Team news

RB Leipzig Coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that Timo Werner should be in a position to start after being injured over the weekend during his team's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg. The forward rested from the initial lineup for that game, but was presented as a 60-minute substitute.

It was Werner's penalty in the second half that gave the Bundesliga team a 1-0 lead after the first leg of the last 16 draws, and his presence will give the hosts a boost before the second leg. .

In the meantime, TottenhamThe nightmare of the injury continues with the news that Steven Bergwijn is out for an "extended period,quot; with a sprained ankle. The Dutch winger, who joined the PSV Spurs for £ 25 million in January, suffered the injury in the final stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw with Burnley.

It's a blow to José Mourinho, who lost another attack option, with Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son still in the treatment room, while midfielder Moussa Sissoko has been absent since January 1.















A statement on the club's website said: "After the evaluation and examination of our medical team, we can confirm that Steven Bergwijn suffered a significant sprained left ankle during our match against Burnley. The Dutch international will now undergo a period prolonged rehabilitation where your progress will continue to be evaluated. "

Ben Davies also has a suspected hamstring problem. The left back has just returned from a major ankle injury suffered in the first game by Mourinho in November and his absence leaves central defenders Jan Vertonghen and Japhet Tanganga or end Ryan Sessegnon as options to complete.

















Facts opt

RB Leipzig will host Tottenham Hotspur for the first time in any competition, while the Spurs are the first English team to visit the Red Bulls in a competitive match.

The Spurs have only lost one of their five games outside the Champions League in Germany (W2 D2), although that defeat came earlier this season at Bayern Munich in the group stage (1-3).

RB Leipzig seeks to reach the quarterfinals of a great European competition for the second time, reaching that stage in the 2017-18 Europa League before being eliminated by Marseille.

The Spurs have been eliminated from eight of their last 10 UEFA knockout draws in Europe after losing the first leg, although they canceled a deficit the last time this happened against Ajax in the semifinal of the Champions League of the last season (0-1 first leg, 3- 2 second leg).

Four of RB Leipzig's last five goals in the Champions League have been penalties, including each of the last three. Only one team has scored more than four penalties in a single season of the Champions League: Barcelona in 2011-12 (five).

Spurs manager José Mourinho has not won any of his last seven Champions League qualifying games (D4 L3) since leading Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over PSG in April 2014. In the Two previous occasions, their teams have lost the first stage of a knockout draw. at home, they have been eliminated (Chelsea v Barcelona in 2005-06, Real Madrid v Barcelona in 2010-11).

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has not yet found the net in six appearances at the home of the Champions League, trying 22 shots without success; On the contrary, in away games, Werner has scored seven goals in 14 shots. Werner has scored more goals in the Champions League without scoring at home than any other player in the history of the competition.

















Charlie's prediction

I think we saw enough of RB Leipzig in London to say they are a better team than Tottenham. They have lost five points behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but it is nothing dramatic.

Timo Werner rested against Wolfsburg over the weekend, so they have been preparing for this. If they can advance to the quarterfinals, it is a massive leap for them. Christopher Nkunku has a lot of rhythm to the left, and with Werner they are very dangerous with Yussuf Poulsen in the middle.

Tottenham is everywhere nowadays. Jose Mourinho doesn't know what his best defense is or if he wants a lap of five or not. What is going on between him and Tanguy Ndombele? It must be a real concern since José is not able to solve it. He is fighting, and in Burnley he described that there is a real problem. I see them leave quite easily and the problems are increasing.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)