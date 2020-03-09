Lindsay Lohan charges $ 250 for personalized video message in Cameo

%MINIFYHTMLe1cdee5c758dbd0d2fb1f8f47551bf6b11% %MINIFYHTMLe1cdee5c758dbd0d2fb1f8f47551bf6b12%

Wenn

Joining the company for a limited time on March 6, the actress of & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39; It has a fairly low rate that is comparable to that of Stormy Daniels and Blac Chyna.

Up News Info –

Lindsay Lohan He has joined the Cameo website, where he is charging fans $ 250 (£ 192) for personalized video messages.

The "Bad Girls"The actress announced that she had joined the company on Friday, March 6 and said in a clip:" Hello everyone! I'm Lindsay Lohan and I'm very excited to be in Cameo and connect with all of you. "

%MINIFYHTMLe1cdee5c758dbd0d2fb1f8f47551bf6b13% %MINIFYHTMLe1cdee5c758dbd0d2fb1f8f47551bf6b14%

The 33-year-old biography on the site says that Lindsay "is now in Cameo for a limited time! Request your favorite line from & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39 ;, listen to some business advice or love Lindsay!"

%MINIFYHTMLe1cdee5c758dbd0d2fb1f8f47551bf6b15% %MINIFYHTMLe1cdee5c758dbd0d2fb1f8f47551bf6b16%

<br />

The "Parent Trap" star rate on the site is quite low, on par with famous peers Stormy Daniels Y Blac Chyna.

Actor and comedian Chris D & # 39; Elia He has the highest celebrity rate on the website, charges $ 50,000 (£ 38,326) to control fans and writes in his biography: "I would do more, but the cameo (sic) doesn't allow me to do it."

Caitlyn Jenner It is also among the highest price level, charging $ 2,500 (£ 1,916) for each clip.