Lindsay Lohan charges $ 250 for personalized video message in Cameo

Lindsay Lohan He has joined the Cameo website, where he is charging fans $ 250 (£ 192) for personalized video messages.
The "Bad Girls"The actress announced that she had joined the company on Friday, March 6 and said in a clip:" Hello everyone! I'm Lindsay Lohan and I'm very excited to be in Cameo and connect with all of you. "
The 33-year-old biography on the site says that Lindsay "is now in Cameo for a limited time! Request your favorite line from & # 39; Mean Girls & # 39 ;, listen to some business advice or love Lindsay!"
The "Parent Trap" star rate on the site is quite low, on par with famous peers Stormy Daniels Y Blac Chyna.
Actor and comedian Chris D & # 39; Elia He has the highest celebrity rate on the website, charges $ 50,000 (£ 38,326) to control fans and writes in his biography: "I would do more, but the cameo (sic) doesn't allow me to do it."
Caitlyn Jenner It is also among the highest price level, charging $ 2,500 (£ 1,916) for each clip.
