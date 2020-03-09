Lil Yachty releases new video for "Oprah Bank Account,quot; with Drake and DaBaby

# Roommates, Lil Yachty has officially returned with some new music and enlisted two of the most requested hip hop artists to get on their new song. Yachty has just released the video for her new single "Oprah’s Bank Account," with Drake and DaBaby.

Lil Yachty has maintained a relatively low profile since the release of her 2018 album, "Nuthin & # 39; 2 Prove,quot;; However, everything is ready to change thanks to the release of his new song that will surely make his fans happy after two years.

To mark the beginning of his return, Lil Yachty launched "Oprah Bank Account,quot; with Drake and DaBaby, including the video featuring Yachty playing Oprah himself. In the video, he channels Oprah's sitting interviews and interviews with Drake and DaBaby in each of his verses. Lil Yachty, who has partnered with LG as part of her cultural awareness campaign, uses the new LG V60 ThinQ with dual screen throughout the video.

Speaking about how the collaboration between the three artists emerged, he said the following:

"It's crazy because I originally wanted to put Lizzo in it. I sent it to him and I don't mean he didn't like it, because he never answered me, which was great. I understand that people are busy."

He also talked about what fans can expect in the new album:

"I think this whole album," Lil Boat 3, "is fun. My album is ready. My album will arrive very soon. I haven't talked about it yet, but it's coming. It's ending the trilogy of my Lil Boat series."

As of now, Lil Yachty's new album does not have an established release date, but we expect it to fall this year.

Roommates, what do you think about this?