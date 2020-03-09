Lil Scrappy causes chaos on Instagram when talking about twin babies; Pregnant wife Bambi Benson clears the mess with this comment

Lil Scrappy brought a pleasant surprise to his fans recently, after the star of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta He shared the news that he and his wife, Bambi Benson, were waiting for the second time.

The rapper made a big announcement by updating his Instagram page with two pictures of Bambi on Saturday.

In the snapshots, the reality television star wears a bright yellow suit, and her protruding belly is displayed.

As if leaving no doubt that his wife was pregnant, the rapper captioned his post with “Wifey will be carrying my soaked babies. We go with the Baby Drip Den Mama, too dripping for a bottle.

The rapper's numerous followers were very excited about the couple's announcement, and many Instagram users congratulated him on the happy news.

However, the publication of the interpreter "Money In the Bank,quot; brought not only joy but also confusion among his fans, because some interpreted the use of the word "babies,quot; in the legend as an indication that Bambi was pregnant with twins.

Apparently, others had a different understanding because one commenter commented: "No, I think she's having triplets, he already has two, now he has three more, therefore #five,quot; in probable reference to the hashtag that Scrappy put, "BABY3,quot; .

As a result, Bambi allegedly decided to clear up the confusion, and she responded by explaining that she was currently only expecting a baby, which would be the second for her and the third for Lil Scrappy.

She wrote: "No, ma'am … a baby who will become the fifth member of our family. Dassit.

This person declared: "Yessssssssa congratulations !!!!! I guess now you just have to make a family portrait or do another baby painting,quot;.

Another sponsor replied: "Are you waiting for twins? Congratulations." This fan revealed: "I am so happy and excited for all of you! Congratulations !!!"

A follower wrote: "oooh shhh * ttttt I realized that everyone says they have another angel awwwwww. CONGRATULATIONS to both of you that BLESSINGS always surround you and urs 🙏🏼❤️"

The celebrity couple married in September 2017 and welcomed their first child together, Breland, a year later.

The new parents have shown a lot of maturity in recent months and have the old disputes far behind.



