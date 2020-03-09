Lil Baby Nabs first album No. 1 on Billboard 200 with & # 39; My Turn & # 39;

This week is also making history the & # 39; YHLQMDLG & # 39; of Bad Bunny that opens in n. 2, marking the highest Spanish album on the Billboard 200 list.

Up News Info –

Lil baby He is celebrating his first album number 1 on the Billboard 200 list this week. The rapper gets the title with his second effort titled "My Turn," which opened successfully with 197,000 units of equivalent albums in the United States in the week ending March 5, according to Nielsen Music.

That sum includes 184,000 SEA units, which is equivalent to 261.1 million transmissions on demand for the album's songs in its first week, making "My Turn" the most broadcast album of the week. As for pure sales, it sells for just under 10,000 copies as the artist offers more than a dozen merchandise / album packages sold on its official website.

%MINIFYHTMLad6cc3a62ac8fd9310c3576d7f06b5be11% %MINIFYHTMLad6cc3a62ac8fd9310c3576d7f06b5be12%

"My Turn" marks the fifth album of successes of the rapper of Atlanta, as well as the fourth Top 10. Lil Baby previously reached the top 10 in the list with his previous releases, including "Street Gossip", which obtained the number 2 in December of 2018 and "Drip Harder" with Gunna which ranked fourth in October 2018. Meanwhile, the "Harder Than Ever" of the spittle reached number 3 in June 2018.

In a new interview prior to the launch of the new table, Lil Baby admitted feeling excited to know the possibility of getting her first number 1. "The numbers are not really that important," he offered. "It's when you go to number 1 … but, for the most part, don't try to think about numbers. Just try to go as hard as you can."

Following him in second place is Bad bunnyThe new album "YHLQMDLG". Earning 179,000 equivalent album units, the album is now the most complete Spanish-language album on the Billboard 200 list. Heads Manna"To love is to fight", that previously had the title after debuting in n. 4 in 2006.

BTS & # 39; (Bangtan boys) "Map of the Soul: 7", meanwhile, falls from No. 1 to No. 3 in its second week with 84,000 equivalent album units. Position number 4 on this week's chart is occupied by James Taylor& # 39; American Standard & # 39; It opens with 82,000. Of the initial sum, 81,000 are in album sales, as it is driven by an exchange of concert tickets / album sales.

Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" remains in last week's position at number 5 with 63,000 equivalent album units, while Justin BieberThe "Changes" fall in two places from No. 4 to No. 6 with 62,000 units.

G Herbo & # 39; s (Lil grass) "PTSD" debuts at number 7 with 59,000 equivalent album units. At number 8 is the rock band Five Finger Mortal Strikenew album "F8", with Post MaloneThe "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding" fell from No. 7 to No. 9 with 50,000 equivalent album units. YoungBoy never broke again closes the Top 10 with "Still Flexin, Still Steppin" that drops strongly from No. 2 to No. 10 with 44,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week of March 14, 3020):