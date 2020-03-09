Lil Baby calls Beatdown rumors compensated & # 39; fake news & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML82f714415a9e1bb4b6b8a789135685dd11% %MINIFYHTML82f714415a9e1bb4b6b8a789135685dd12%

The rapper & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39; He has denied the reports, which floated on the Internet about his crew allegedly jumping and robbing the Migos member in Atlanta.

Lil baby has done some rumor control after it was reported that his crew jumped and stole Make up for. Responding to the reports released by an Instagram user, he wrote in the comments section, "That's cappppppoo."

The 25-year-old rapper also turned to Instagram Stories to address wild speculation, although his message was more cryptic. "Stop spreading fake news! That's fake!" He published, not to mention the news he was referring to.

Rumors about the physical dispute of Offset with the environment of Lil Baby were attracted by the popular Instagram blog On Site. According to social media reports, the rapper crew "Sum 2 Prove" ran through the Migos Star outside the popular Atlanta night resort.

They allegedly beat him and took off his clothes, leaving him alone in his underwear. "The streets claim, in unconfirmed rumors, that the #NCISLA #Offset guest star was beaten, stolen and stripped of her boxers by members of # LilBaby's # 4PF camp," the report reads.

In addition, it was said that Offset tried to pay them to keep them quiet about the alleged incident, which took place last Saturday, February 29. According to reports, Lil Baby was not present when the beating occurred.

While it is unknown what led to the alleged attack, it is rumored that the two have been on bad terms for some time because the head of Quality Control Pierre "Pee" Thomas has favored Lil Baby over Offset and his group Migos, seeing to the younger star as having greater potential in the future. The two have stopped following on social networks, further fueling the speculation of the dispute.

In addition, someone claimed that it was not the first time that the alleged dispute between Offset and Lil Baby became physical, saying they fought outside the source store "like 2 months ago."

Meanwhile, Offset has not addressed the rumors of fighting.