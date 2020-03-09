Lewis Hamilton: how he can make F1 history of all time in 2020

Why Hamilton begins his search for a seventh world title on the verge of F1's greatest grandeur; Watch the Australian GP season opening live only on Sky Sports F1 this weekend

















Lewis Hamilton looks for a seventh world title that matches the record in 2020: look at his best fragments last season

Just think about this: Lewis Hamilton could end this year as the most successful Formula 1 driver of all time.

Eight more wins and he will become the driver with the most career wins.

Five more finals in the top three and he becomes the driver with the most podiums.

And one more world title takes him to a record seven.

When Michael Schumacher rewrote the sport record books in the early 2000s, the expectation was that his high milestones would not be broken for decades, if they did. After all, the great German ended an impressive era of success in 2006 with almost as many victories as the drivers in second and third place on the all-time combined list.

Meanwhile, the previous record of five titles by Juan-Manuel Fangio, had remained for almost half a century before Schumacher claimed a sixth crown in 2003 and then added a seventh one year later.

So, what would certainly have been difficult to imagine at that time was that the new records would finally be chased by a driver who was starting his F1 race only a few months after Schumacher retired for the first time.

But it advances rapidly 14 seasons and Hamilton enters 2020 on the verge of surpassing or equaling the most illustrious achievements, since he took over the records of most of the first positions and first-row openings, among others in recent seasons.

With 35 years, Hamilton can now be the second oldest driver on the grid and has run in 250 grand prizes, however, there are no signs that he relaxes as 2020 begins and the story is coming.

"I need to start paying Kimi (Raikkonen, who is 40 years old) to stay, so I'm not the oldest," Hamilton said recently. GQ. "Luckily, I think he will move on.

"I don't feel old at all. I feel as young as ever. I feel fit, fitter than ever. Everything works better now, with the experience I have."

And that is certainly ominous for those with a view to their F1 crown.

Hamilton decided to climb new heights

Describing himself as "thinner,quot; and with his "optimal weight,quot; after a productive winter, Hamilton stated in winter tests that "I really feel the best I have felt."

The six-time champion has spoken regularly about how he enjoys the challenge of trying to get ahead of the rising new generation of F1, and it is likely that that group will again be led by Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari in the new season .

It is not that he is worried about his condition as a man that everyone wants to beat.

"I've had a goal on my back since the day I won my first championship when I was 10, so it's nothing new to me," he said in Barcelona.

By 2020, it is those statistical goals of all time that will inevitably be the broadest focus of attention in the Hamilton season. In that sense, it is a rich era for the sport in terms of athletes operating in the upper levels of what has been achieved before.

In tennis, Serena Williams is behind Margaret Court's Gram Slam record, while the giants of the current era in men's play: Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, are separated by three Grand Slams in the part top of the table of all time. .

And in golf, Tiger Woods revived last year his search for the record of 18 majors of Jack Nicklaus by moving within three of the long-standing record.

Talking about the subject for Sky sports At the launch of the new Mercedes in February, Hamilton said: "Every year, of course, I just try to improve and I think all those different incredible athletes are doing the same."

"I always try to take a step forward, refining his game and mental focus. That is the real challenge. But I have a great team that I can work with and every year we draw more from each other, so that is what excites me the most ".

If Hamilton and Mercedes find new heights of performance during 2020, the last rewrite of the Formula 1 record books will be an inevitable consequence.

Hamilton's quest for F1 records Most world titles Michael Schumacher 7 7 Lewis Hamilton 6 6 Most races win Michael Schumacher 91 91 Lewis Hamilton 84 Most podiums Michael Schumacher 155 Lewis Hamilton 151 Most points end Michael Schumacher 221 Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen 213

