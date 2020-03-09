Leicester 4-0 A Villa

Leicester was re-formed in a spectacular style with a 4-0 beating of Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium that is next to Dean Smith in the relegation zone.

Harvey Barnes took advantage of Pepe Reina's goal error to give the home team a first half lead before Jamie Vardy left the bank to score twice in the second half.

Barnes added his second and fourth Leicester at the end of the game, as Villa capitulated to his fifth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Villa could have left the fall zone with a victory, but this defeat, in which they achieved a single shot at the target, means that they remain a place outside the bottom.

For the Brendan Rodgers team, this ended a four-game winless race and strengthens their control in third place by restoring their eight-point lead over Chelsea in the fourth.

Player Ratings Leicester Schmeichel (6), Pereira (7), Evans (7), Soyuncu (7), Justin (8), Ndidi (8), Praet (8), Maddison (7), Albrighton (8), Iheanacho (7), Barnes (9). Subs: Vardy (8), Tielemans (6), Mendy (6). Aston Villa: Queen (4), Guilbert (5), Engels (5), Mings (5), Targett (5), Elmohamady (6), Luiz (6), Nakamba (6), Hourihane (5), Grealish (6), Samatta (6). Subs: The Ghazi (6), Davis (6). Party man: Harvey barnes

How Leicester saw Villa

Villa had started with more intensity when they tried to get the positive out of their energetic final defeat of the Carabao Cup and had two good chances of scoring the initial goal of the game.

Matt Targett's cross from the left found Conor Hourihane, but he scraped his shot and then Mbwana Samatta stretched to connect with a free kick from the same flank, but opened it wide.

From that moment on, Leicester was on the rise and the local team approached James Maddison's corners twice while Villa struggled to face the air threat.

Jonny Evans' header was well saved by Reina before Caglar Soyuncu should have done better when he headed over the bar without marking on the far post.

Team news Jamie Vardy was only fit enough for the bank, so Brendan Rodgers continued with Kelechi Iheanacho in front. Ben Chilwell was not available, which allowed an opportunity for James Justin, as he was preferred to Christian Fuchs on the left side. Importantly, Wilfred Ndidi returned to the initial line-up for the first time in the Premier League since New Year's Day. Dean Smith restored goalkeeper Pepe Reina to his initial lineup after opting with Orjan Nyland for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. In the only other change of the team that lined up at Wembley, Aston Villa went with Conor Hourihane in the midfield with Anwar El Ghazi falling to the bank and Jack Grealish retreating.

Rodgers' team was warming up to their homework in the East Midlands cold with James Justin, replacing Ben Chilwell on the left side, particularly impressive before the break.

Kelechi Iheanacho also left from the center of Ricardo Pereira, but when the opening goal came it was largely due to a bad decision of the oldest player on the field.

Marc Albrighton turned away from the problems and played a smart ball through the channel for Barnes to run, but Reina made it easy for him to commit.

Image:

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring after taking advantage of Pepe Reina's mistake



The end pushed the ball next to him and then calmly finished beyond the Tyrone Mings kick to relieve any lingering tension inside King Power Stadium after a bad streak.

Iheanacho should have doubled the lead shortly after the interval when he ran clean in the goal, but hit his left-footed shot against Reina's legs.

The Nigerian striker had to give way to Vardy shortly thereafter and Leicester's hero, who lost the loss to Norwich, did not have to wait long to extend his team's lead.

Mings leaned toward Barnes center and referee Michael Oliver ruled that the ball had hit his arm instead of his shoulder, granting a penalty that was confirmed after a VAR control.

Image:

Vardy scored his first 2020 goal to double Leicester's advantage



Vardy did the rest from the point, going down the middle to fool Reina, to score her 18th goal of the Premier League season, the first since before Christmas.

His second followed before the end of the night. Evans's double tackle triggered a counterattack and Vardy beat Reina with a strong shot at the angle on the second attempt.

There was still time for a quarter when Barnes made a run near the post and placed himself in the center of Albrighton's right wing to score his sixth goal since the turn of the year.

This was a much safer performance by Leicester with the return of Wilfred Ndidi, making his first opening in the Premier League since New Year's Day, in command at all times.

For Villa, the solution shows no signs of showing up.

Man of the match: Harvey Barnes

It could be said that the young extreme has been the best Leicester player so far in 2020 and was particularly excellent against Aston Villa, scoring twice and playing his part in the other two goals as well.

"Barnes has been virtually impossible to play tonight," he said. Sky Sports & # 39; Andy Hinchcliffe "He showed his rhythm for the first goal and during all the time he demonstrated his ability to go outside and receive crosses, he will also drop a shoulder and go to the field."

"His movement outside the ball has also been brilliant. He has had everything and has given Guilbert the whole night."

Opta statistics

Leicester has scored more than 4 goals at home and away against the same team in a first-class season for the first time since the 1967-68 campaign against Southampton.

Aston Villa remains the only team in the Premier League this season that still records a clean sheet.

Leicester secured his first victory in five Premier League games (D2 L2), since winning 4-1 against West Ham in January.

Aston Villa players have recorded 10 errors that lead to goals in the Premier League this season; more than any other side in the competition.

Kasper Schmeichel became the fourth Danish player to reach the 200-game mark in the Premier League, after Thomas Sørensen (364), his father Peter Schmeichel (310) and Christian Eriksen (226).

Harvey Barnes de Leicester has scored four goals in his last four home games in the Premier League, after he was unable to find the bottom of the net in any of the previous 22.

Marc Albrighton now has as many assists in the Premier League as Riyad Mahrez for Leicester City (27); Only Jamie Vardy (28) and Steve Guppy (34) have more for the club.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is now the top scorer in the Premier League this season (19) after finishing a 644-minute run without finding the net in the competition.

Whats Next?

Leicester returns to action against another side threatened by the descent when they travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford at the start of Saturday's lunch.

Aston Villa has another difficult task over the weekend when they receive Chelsea at Villa Park. That game is live in Sky Sports Premier League starting at 5pm. The start is at 5:30 p.m.