– Led Zeppelin did not steal the guitar riff of the song "Stairway to Heaven,quot; from the band of the late Los Angeles Spirit group, a federal court of appeals ruled on Monday.

An 11-judge panel of the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the June 2016 decision of a Los Angeles jury that rejected the copyright lawsuit alleging that Jimmy Page and Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin crossed paths with the late composer and guitarist Randy Wolfe, known as Randy California with the band Spirit.

The lawsuit claimed that Page and Plant were familiar with the music of Spirit, particularly with the song from the 1968 album of the group "Taurus,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLfc384c5988c6504f600c5cb35336362911% %MINIFYHTMLfc384c5988c6504f600c5cb35336362912%

Attorney Francis Malofiy, who represented Wolfe, said "Taurus,quot; became the basis for the introduction of the 14-minute acoustic guitar to "Stairway."

Malofiy said his clients wanted a third of credit and urged the jury to allocate damages between $ 3.4 million and $ 13.5 million.

During the 2016 road, a federal jury refused to grant damages after a six-day legal battle in downtown Los Angeles that included the surviving members of Led Zeppelin, Page and Plant and bassist John Paul Jones.

Page and Plant testified during the trial along with three companies involved in the Led Zeppelin catalog. Jones also spent about 15 minutes on the witness stand, although he was not part of the lawsuit.

The members of the jury were not played the recording "Taurus,quot;, which contains a section that sounds very similar to the instantly recognizable start of "Stairway,quot;. Instead, musicians played guitar and piano performances on both sides of the box. Not surprisingly, the plaintiff's version on the guitar sounded more like "Stairway,quot; than the defense version on the piano.

A panel of three judges of the Ninth Circuit then rejected the verdict alleging that the trial judge gave faulty jury instructions, which led to a new hearing before a full panel of judges in San Francisco.

"It is not disputed that Spirit and Led Zeppelin crossed each other in the late 1960s and early 1970s," according to the new 72-page ruling. "The bands performed at the same place at least three times between 1968 and 1970. Led Zeppelin also performed a version of a Spirit song," Fresh Garbage. "But there is no direct evidence that the two bands have traveled together, or that Led Zeppelin the band members heard Spirit play "Taurus,quot;.