LeBron James's wife, Savannah James, stole the spotlight in this video for this reason while watching Drake behave like a school boy after the controversy of baby mom Sophie Brussaux

Savannah James accompanied her husband and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, her son, the Bronny basketball game at Sierra Canyon High School.

The event took place over the weekend, and the famous rapper and great basketball lover Drake was a special guest. LeBron and Drake were seen having fun and behaved like little schoolboys, and Savannah had the best reaction.

A follower had this reaction: "Savannah looked at Drake as if he were the boy in the house who is always lying to him about what Bron does."

Another commenter said: "I am Lebrón's wife 😭 taking care of my business drinking water but still showing things 😭😭🤣".

This person declared: “Savannah is my mood always 😂 I LOVE the first lady of the NBA 🏀. Lmaooo Bron in the chamber as "gang in this thang,quot; 😂😂😂😂 ".

A fourth sponsor wrote: “It is impressive to see the fact that the most prominent music star and possibly the best player in the world supporting high school children. The next generation should have so much motivation. "

Drake has faced a significant violent reaction after some lines of the lyrics of the new song by the Canadian rapper, "When To Say When," were deemed inappropriate and controversial.

After the song was released last week, fans soon noticed his phrase "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for what she is."

As a result, many people were confused about what the rapper wanted to say by using the word "chance,quot; to describe Sophie Brussaux, who is undoubtedly who she was referring to, since she is the mother of her only child.

Meanwhile, the "In My Feelings,quot; performer announced that he had a second new song, "Chicago Freestyle," but the public's attention was already in another direction.

After the launch of "When To Say When,quot;, waves of people turned to social networks to express their disapproval of the choice of words of the lyricist in the controversial line.

A provider stated that “Drake is rude as hell. You sleep with one (of many) women without a condom, she gets pregnant, has the baby, keeps it a secret for you, is ashamed when Pusha revealed it, has never said anything bad about you … and she is a chance?! "before concluding that the rapper needed to be slapped.

However, among commentators, some fans rushed in Drake's defense when some people commented that he probably used the word in a positive sense as if he thought he was lucky enough to share a child with her.



