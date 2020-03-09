LeBron James scores 28 points while Los Angeles Lakers break the winning streak of six LA Clippers games | NBA News

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined by 58 points when the Los Angeles Lakers broke the six-game winning streak of their city rivals, the Clippers.

Sunday night NBA scores Los Angeles Lakers 112-103 LA Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder 105-104 Boston Celtics

Milwaukee Bucks 131-140 Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors 118-113 Sacramento Kings

Indiana Pacers 112-109 Dallas Mavericks

Orlando Magic 126-106 Houston Rockets

Miami Heat 100-89 Washington Wizards

San Antonio Spurs 129-132 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT)

Chicago Bulls 107-110 Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons 84-96 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 112-103 LA Clippers

Anthony Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds when the Los Angeles Lakers broke the six-game winning streak of the LA Clippers with a 112-103 victory on Sunday.

LeBron James added 28 points, nine assists and seven boards for the Lakers, who won their fourth straight and 11th in 12 games. Avery Bradley scored 24 points in the season, reaching 6 of 12 three-point attempts. Kyle Kuzma finished with a game of 10 rebounds for eight points.

Anthony Davis and James celebrate a play during the Lakers' victory over the Clippers



Paul George led the Clippers with 31 points and Kawhi Leonard had 27. Montrezl Harrell added 20 points for the Clippers, who first lost to the Lakers in three contests this season.

The Lakers went up to 12 midway through the last quarter before the Clippers approached 107-100 after a foul shot by Marcus Morris with 1:35 remaining. James converted a pair of free throws 22 seconds later for a nine-point Lakers mattress and added a three-point play with 40.8 seconds left to seal it.

Davis launches a reverse dump during the Lakers' victory over the Clippers



The Lakers took a 64-58 lead after Bradley's triple with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter before the Clippers returned with a 10-1 increase to a 66-65 lead after a George triple to 5:31. However, the Lakers took an advantage of 85-81 in the last quarter. They never followed again.

Oklahoma City Thunder 105-104 Boston Celtics

Chris Paul scored 28 points and Dennis Schroder added 27 from the bank to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-104 victory over the Boston Celtics.

The duo also came up with the decisive play of the game in the last seconds, joining to catch Kemba Walker in the backcourt after the Celtics blunted the ball with the Thunder leading for a point with 13 seconds remaining. With Paul's help to contain Walker, Schroder came up with the theft and immediately attacked the basket for a clear clearance to put the Thunder back in front with 8.5 seconds remaining.

Jayson Tatum's shot in the next possession hit the side of the edge and Boston could not receive another shot.

Dennis Schroder climbs to the edge to score with a tray against the Celtics



Oklahoma City has won three straight and 11 of its last 12 on the road. The Celtics have lost four of their last five, with two of the overtime losses and two by just one point.

The heroism in Schroder's game made up for a couple of critical Oklahoma City errors in the final minute after Paul climbed into the Thunder three with 1:11 remaining. After a quick Celtics bucket, Schroder missed a triple and Boston quickly regained leadership on a Tatum tray. Then, Steven Adams missed a couple of free throws that could have tied the game or given Oklahoma City the advantage.

Milwaukee Bucks 131-140 Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker scored 20 of his team's 36 points in a 47-point explosion in the first quarter on Sunday, when host Phoenix Suns took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo's absence to hit the Milwaukee Bucks 140-131.

The Bucks announced before the game that an MRI scan on Antetokounmpo's left knee, injured in Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, showed no significant damage, but that the Most Valuable Player candidate would be out of at least two games .

The absence was the seventh of the Antetokounmpo season. Milwaukee fell to 5-2 in those games after winning its first five without last year's MVP.

Booker, Aron Baynes and Ricky Rubio bombed three points in Phoenix's first three shots, giving the Suns, who had lost four of their previous five games, a 9-0 lead just 1:42 in the game. Phoenix was never left behind, leading by up to 25 points in the second quarter and 21 in the third.

Led by the 39 points of Khris Middleton, the Bucks closed within 100-91 in a three-point play by Pat Connaughton with 1:32 remaining in the third period. Milwaukee was as close as 107-100 in a Brook Lopez dunk with 10:01 to play, but Mikal Bridges had a triple in an 11-1 Suns counter that created a 17-point gap and led to a relatively comfortable finish. .

New Orleans Pelicans 120-107 Minnesota Timberwolves

Jrue Holiday had a season record of 37 points when visitors to the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107 on Sunday in Minneapolis.

Holiday added nine rebounds and eight assists, Zion Williamson scored 23 points, while Brandon Ingram had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Lonzo Ball also scored 18 points with eight assists and Nicolo Melli had 11 when the Pelicans turned the Timberwolves around five days after a home loss 139-134 five days earlier.

Zion Williamson takes flight for a dump in the victory of the Pelicans against the Timberwolves



Malik Beasley scored 21, D & # 39; Angelo Russell was 19, James Johnson was 15, Josh Okogie was 12, Jake Layman 11 as Naz Reid and Jarrett Culver got 10 each for Minnesota.

Holiday made consecutive triples and added another basket when New Orleans extended its eight-point lead at halftime to 15 midway through the third quarter. The Wolves reached 11 at the beginning of the last quarter, but Holiday had seven points and one assist when the Pelicans took control with a 110-91 lead.

Toronto Raptors 118-113 Sacramento Kings

Norman Powell scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry added 30 when the Toronto Raptors visitors defeated the Sacramento Kings 118-113.

Pascal Siakam scored 11 of his 23 points in the last quarter, including eight in the final stretch, when the Raptors won their third straight game. Serge Ibaka had 15 points and 10 rebounds and OG Anunoby added 12 points for Toronto.

From & # 39; Aaron Fox had 28 points, 18 in the fourth quarter, for Sacramento. Kent Bazemore and Alex Led each added 15 points from the bank, Nemanja Bjelica scored 14 points and caught 10 rebounds, and Buddy Hield added 11 points.

Norman Powell rises to the edge to roll with his finger against Sacramento



Siakam's lay-up put Toronto up by two with 27.7 seconds remaining, then managed a four-point lead at 115-111 with two free throws with 20.3 seconds to play. A play by Richaun Holmes reduced the lead to two six seconds later, then Anunoby made one of two free throws and Toronto led by three with 13.7 seconds to play.

Bjelica missed a three-point shot with less than 10 seconds remaining, the Raptors grabbed the rebound and Powell sank a couple of free throws with 6.1 seconds to play to put the game out.

Indiana Pacers 112-109 Dallas Mavericks

Victor Oladipo sank an advantage jump with 38.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to lead the visiting Indiana Pacers to a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Domantas Sabonis collected 20 points and 17 rebounds to record his 50th double-double of the season, beating Troy Murphy (2008-09) for the franchise record. Texas natives, Myles Turner, TJ Warren and Oladipo each scored 16 points each for the Pacers, who have won eight of 10 after a run of six straight losses.

Luka Doncic of Dallas, who failed to make a three-point attempt in the last second, finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr highlighted his 30-point performance with six triples in a losing effort for the Mavericks, who were frustrated in their attempt for their first three-game winning streak since mid-January.

Victor Oladipo fires a jump shot during the Pacers' victory over the Mavericks



Kristaps Porzingis endured a horrible night after averaging 30.0 robust points and 12.2 rebounds in his previous five games. The 7ft 3in forward / center made only 3 of 17 shots from the floor and failed in the five three-point range attempts to finish with nine points.

Oladipo sank a couple of mid-range bridges to give Indiana a 110-109 lead. Courtney Lee was unable to connect in a three-point attempt after the waiting time before Oladipo drained a pair of free throws at the other end to close the victory.

Orlando Magic 126-106 Houston Rockets

DJ Augustin scored 24 points and was one of six players to reach double figures for the Orlando Magic, which dismantled the Rockets 126-106 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Despite playing without the injured guard Evan Fournier, his second top scorer who sat down with an elbow injury, the Magic ran abruptly over the helpless Rockets, starting with a run midway through the first quarter.

Orlando turned its size advantage into a dominant display in the offensive crystal, turning 13 first-half offensive rebounds into 22 second-chance points before the break. Nikola Vucevic (16 points, 16 rebounds) and Aaron Gordon (19 points, 10 rebounds) recorded doubles to accelerate the effort inside for the Magic.

Shipowner Markelle Fultz recorded 18 points despite cramps in his right calf. Michael Carter-Williams and Terrence Ross (16 points each) joined Augustin to give Orlando a 61-39 lead in bench points.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden combined for 47 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, but that duo also delivered 12 turnovers.

Harden scored five consecutive points to get the Rockets even at 16-16 at the 5:14 mark of the first period, only for the Magic to respond with an 11-0 run that featured three successive treys.

Miami Heat 100-89 Washington Wizards

Bam Adebayo recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds and six assists to lead the Miami Heat visitor to a 100-89 victory over the Washington Wizards. Miami, who broke his four-game losing streak, also scored 23 points and seven rebounds from Duncan Robinson.

Bradley Beal of Washington, who entered the game in second place in the NBA in scoring (30.5 points per game), had 23 points but only three after the break. He threw 1 of 12 in the second half, and that allowed Miami to close the game in a 25-6 race.

However, five-time All-Star and Miami top scorer Jimmy Butler left the game in the third quarter due to a toe injury and did not return. He was retained at nine points, none in the second half. Butler could not register a rebound or assistance.

The Heat had a 57-54 lead at halftime and Washington took its first advantage of the game with a triple from the top of Beal's key with 6:27 to play in the third.

Washington led by up to eight points in the fourth, but the Wizards couldn't survive Beal's cold shooting at the end.

San Antonio Spurs 129-132 Cleveland Cavaliers (OT)

Andre Drummond scored 28 points and caught 17 rebounds as one of Cleveland's four players with double doubles, as the Cavaliers resisted San Antonio Spurs visitors 132-129 in overtime to win their second game in so many nights.

The Rudy Gay jumper with a second to play pulled the Spurs even to 118 and sent the game to an extra period. Cleveland never lost time in overtime, taking the lead forever in 124-122 on the reverse of Drummond with 2:18 to play. After a Spurs failure, Kevin Love sold out a triple and the Cavaliers held on while San Antonio missed five of his last six shots from the floor.

Collin Sexton added 26 points for Cleveland, with Larry Nance Jr scoring 19 and knocking down 10 rebounds, Cedi Osman hitting 19 points, Love adding 14 points and catching 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova contributed 14 points and distributed 11 assists and Alfonzo McKinnie scored 10 points.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 25 points, while Gay and Bryn Forbes scored 19 each, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White hit 17 points each, and Trey Lyles added 13. San Antonio has lost two straight games.

Chicago Bulls 107-110 Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points when the Brooklyn Nets overcame 29 turnovers and reached a 110-107 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at the debut of interim coach Jacque Vaughn.

Brooklyn won despite losing most of a 13-point lead in the last three minutes. A basket of Caris LeVert gave the Nets a 97-84 lead with 3:22 remaining, but Chicago beat Brooklyn 23-13 the rest of the way.

Spencer Dinwiddie in action for the Nets against the Bulls



Dinwiddie split a pair on the line for a 108-104 lead with 3.6 seconds remaining and Otto Porter Jr hit a triple out of balance in the absence of five tenths of a second. After the Nets called for a timeout, Dinwiddie finally achieved victory by hitting two free throws with four tenths of a second remaining.

LeVert and Joe Harris scored 23 points each. Porter led the Bulls with 23 points, while Coby White added 21.

Detroit Pistons 84-96 New York Knicks

Julius Randle accumulated 22 points and 12 rebounds when the host, the New York Knicks, took defensive measures in the last quarter to achieve a 96-84 victory over the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

New York took the lead in the middle of the third quarter and then beat the Pistons 24-13 in the last quarter. Randle recorded his 29th double-double of the season and scored 17 of his points in the second half, as the Knicks also allowed their second least points of the season and kept Detroit at 37 points after the break.

Elfrid Payton added 16 points and six assists. Mitchell Robinson recorded a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie RJ Barrett added 12 points and his triple with 5:18 remaining in the third gave the Knicks the lead forever.

Mitchell Robinson jumps for a rebound against Detroit



Christian Wood led Detroit with 22 points, but the Pistons saw their losing streak reach four games. Bruce Brown added 16 when Detroit shot 36.2 percent, missed 15 of 19 shots in the last quarter and remained below 85 points for the fourth time this season.

