LeBron James changes the NBA conversation with the double declaration of the Lakers wins | NBA News

LeBron James was symbolically crowned by teammate Kyle Kuzma after leading the Lakers to victory against the Clippers. Will you really use it at the end of the season?

When James finally finished work on Sunday, then he checked the clock and went to the Lakers bank forever, Kuzma was waiting for him and could not resist.

& # 39; Kuz & # 39; He cupped his hands in a circle and then placed them around LeBron's head. Maybe it's crazy in March to crown LeBron and, by extension, the Lakers so soon. And yet, it cannot be denied that the man and the team simply changed the NBA conversation, and perhaps the hierarchical order, in a span of two quick whip games.

The sprint to the MVP trophy and the NBA championship race gained momentum when Giannis Antetokounmpo was conquered by the Lakers on Friday, and then the Clippers shut up on Sunday.















If LeBron drags the hardware and then paints Los Angeles purple and gold at the end of June, then reflecting on the past weekend will reveal the critical point when he began to distance himself from the limited field in a couple of tight races.

We must pause to recognize what Lakers coach Frank Vogel said is largely and historically true: "We keep these regular season games in perspective and there are many factors involved in these games that don't really matter. at the time of the playoffs, whether you win or lose. "

















But these were not your two ordinary games of 82. This pair of Lakers wins had weight, and those who disagree only needed to see and hear LeBron's reaction immediately after he froze the Clippers with a blunt disposition. In the last minute. Seriously, he doesn't hit his chest and screams after pulling away, say, the Suns.

Of course, no. Giannis and the Bucks arrived in Los Angeles with the best record in the league and the most daring prop. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers also made their way to Staples Center, knowing that they had defeated the Lakers twice in their previous two meetings. But then LeBron rewrote the script, and furiously, beating the favorite Jiannis Giannis and then closing the Clippers with a dominant finish.

















Doc Rivers, the Clippers coach, called LeBron "phenomenal,quot; after Sunday's victory 112-103, the term defined almost the entire LeBron weekend.

It would be naive to think that LeBron did not receive the laser in the task at hand and was not satisfied with the result. There was a lot to gain by frustrating the & # 39; Best player in the game & # 39; unofficial (which would be Giannis) and then to & # 39; The biggest threat to the Lakers & # 39; (which would be the Clippers) because, suddenly, this is about LeBron once again. your time, your chance, your twin trophies to lose.

There is suspense for the MVP because Giannis has fitness problems. The Bucks announced that he will miss the next two games with a sprained knee, which he suffered on Friday. And only a fool would think that the Bucks will risk harming Giannis more in the last month of the regular season by launching him in an intense MVP search. Already won one last year. And with the Bucks comfortably ahead of everyone in the East, they will sell it in the big picture and look for something they haven't won: a championship.

If LeBron finishes hard and the Lakers regular season record is almost identical, it's only three games behind Milwaukee, don't you suspect that people who vote on these things could get a little sentimental?

















After all, LeBron is a 35-year-old whose debut season with the Lakers in 2019-20 was ruined by an injury.

"I prepared my body and my mind to withstand anything," he said Sunday. "My responsibility was to put this team in a position to win. This shows that I am not slowing down at this stage of my career. I put a lot of work into my game. I could have lost a step here or there, but when your mind is sharp , you can make up for those things. "

















James was too smart and too smart for the Clippers. He attacked the edge, and when the defense sank, he found the man open, essentially, the same approach he has had throughout the season, only at the next level. LeBron left it to Anthony Davis (30 points, eight rebounds) to strike for three quarters before becoming the closer with 12 points in the quarter.

The final score for LeBron was 28 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. And remember, this was less than 72 hours after falling 37-8-8 on the Bucks.

















Avery Bradley said: "LeBron just set the tone."

Rivers explained: "He reached the edge. If you let him get to the basket, then it's too good."

Vogel said: "He dominated both games in the final stretch. His best weekend in a Lakers uniform. It was too much for them."

















The other encouraging sign for the Lakers was Davis, who took over the game for stretching, especially while LeBron was resting. The Lakers assigned smaller players to Kawhi and then when he attacked the basket, Davis rushed to bring the double rotating team. Kawhi scored 27 points, but is not at LeBron's level as a passer without traps and proved; Kawhi counted zero assists Sunday.

Paul George had problems (31 points) much of the game, but only scored two points in the last quarter. Meanwhile, the Lakers surprisingly won the battle of the supporting actors against the deeper Clippers. Bradley (24 points) drilled six triples and, meanwhile, Lou Williams and Pat Beverley, assigned to guard Bradley, were mainly terrible at both ends (combined by 10 points).

"We have a lot of growth and we will continue to grow," Rivers said optimistically, and the Clippers, who have dealt with persistent injuries and lost players for much of the season, expect it to be.

















If they stay healthy and once they incorporate newcomer Marcus Morris into their system, they missed all nine shots against the Lakers, the Clippers will be the formidable team that the Lakers expected to see on Sunday, but they didn't.

Davis, for example, says the world of basketball will be better if it's Lakers vs. Clippers at some point in the playoffs.

"Those games would be tough, defensive-minded, you would leave the games with scratches, like this one," he said.

Then he threw some shadow towards the first two victories of the Clippers in the showdown: "We won the first two games ourselves. This one, we played closer to our standards."

And Bradley intervened: "We knew we could compete with those guys."

There is no new and refreshing development in the confrontation of the Lakers with the Clippers, nor their position within the league, without LeBron declaring it. That is what just happened on Friday and then on Sunday, when an MVP four times exercised his will and withdrew his inner clock to remind everyone where he was standing, in case someone forgot.

And so, the twin search now begins in earnest, for a fifth MVP and also a fourth championship with his third team. Both are in sight and realistic for LeBron, and that double would be a feat for ages.

Remember, Kuzma just put an imaginary crown on the man's head. Was that premature? In the coming months, we will see if someone is able to remove it before the real one is installed.

