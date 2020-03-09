Last patient with Ebola discharged in DR Congo | DR Congo

It was an emotional moment for the medical teams involved and for Masika Semida, since they presented him with documents that showed a clean state of health.

Masika is the last patient with Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and has been discharged.

More than 2,200 people have died since the Ebola epidemic hit the DRC in August 2018. There have been no new cases in the last two weeks and UN officials say the outbreak is almost over.

"This is very good news," said the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "I remember that everyone was worried about Ebola, and especially about the thousands of health workers who have sacrificed so much in the fight against Ebola."

Source: Al Jazeera News