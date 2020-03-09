Lambda School threatens former employee for showing up

%MINIFYHTMLb3143fbe3ed72bf4297a860923aed2bb11% %MINIFYHTMLb3143fbe3ed72bf4297a860923aed2bb12%

Lambda School, the controversial coding training camp, is threatening a former employee for talking about problems at school.

In an article published on February 11, Sabrina Báez, former head of Lambda career services, said The edge that she was called a "Latina fighter,quot; and a "bulldog,quot; when she pressed for a diversity initiative in the school. Báez had signed an indemnity agreement when he left Lambda after the incidents; The school sent him a letter alleging that he violated that agreement by speaking with the journalists and demanded the return of his severance pay (approximately $ 36,000). The edge You've seen that letter, which also says that Lambda is prepared to file a claim to collect.

Báez states that Lambda tried to fire her in 2018 for not complying with a performance plan. When she told her manager that she had not received any documentation about this plan, she claims that he withdrew his comments and told him he could stay. Baez says he decided to leave anyway because he no longer felt supported by his role. She was five months pregnant at that time and signed a confidentiality agreement to obtain compensation. Because of this agreement, The edge He agreed not to use Baez's name in the article. She has decided to present herself publicly in this piece as the school threatens legal action.

"We have been struck by the recent talk of Lambda School with members of the media, including Verge, and that in those conversations you shared confidential information about Lambda School, as well as false statements," says Lambda's letter to Baez. "These actions violated Sections 3 and 4 of the Agreement (Non-Devaluation and Confidentiality, respectively)."

When The edge contacted Lambda on February 6 to comment on Báez's alleged experience, CEO Austen Allred said: "It is not accurate that she left on her own. She and no one else informed us of those statements, and if they were, we would take immediate action. Out of respect for the employee, we cannot comment in more detail on this situation. "

In the legal letter that Báez received, Lambda's lawyers explicitly threatened a lawsuit if he did not return the money. "We hope it is not necessary for us to initiate a lawsuit against you to recover the amounts paid under the Agreement," they wrote. "However, we send you this letter as a reminder of your obligations under the Agreement and that we are prepared to file a lawsuit and seek recovery of the money paid, and all attorneys' fees and costs incurred herein as a result."

The edge He contacted Lambda School to clarify which parts of Báez's statements were confidential or false. The school did not respond.

The Verge & # 39; s the reports went beyond Báez's experience and detailed the current problems Lambda faces with unhappy students and regulatory obstacles. In January, students in the School's User Experience Design program wrote a letter to the school calling the program "a very bad experience,quot; and "not worth the money." They asked to leave their revenue sharing agreements (ISA), which are the basis of the Lambda program. The school also operates without the approval of the state in California, which means that the Office of Private Postsecondary Education cannot intervene to help students if there is a dispute with the school. In the case of the User Experience program, the agency did not have to: Lambda let the students leave their ISA.