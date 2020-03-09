Kylie Jenner illuminates social networks with the great update of Travis Scott and amazing photos

It seems that Kylie Jenner cannot stay away from social media even when on vacation, since makeup mogul kept her Instagram updated with new content during her recent trip to the Bahamas.

Kim Kardashian's 22-year-old younger sister went to the popular social media platform to share numerous photos of her trip with her daughter Stormi, her older sister Kendall and a couple of friends.

Reportedly, the young billionaire chose the luxurious Villa Rosalita on Harbor Island, where she and her loved ones could enjoy the Caribbean Sea in peace thanks to media scrutiny.

However, it seems that the star of keeping up with the Kardashians He wanted to spend his vacation in style, as he wore some really fashionable pieces in his new photos.

In one of the snapshots, Kylie combined her outfit with her 2-year-old daughter, and the two posed for the camera with cute pink and white Dior minidresses.

The reality television star was in the mood for the luxury brand, because he combined his outfit with Dior sunglasses and a bag.

Meanwhile, Kylie did not forget to share a couple of photos of the beach, while posting a photograph in which she and Kendall were sunbathing.

The sisters duo wore scarce swimsuits and it seems they were having fun, according to the title of the photo, which said "get up and shine,quot;, in probable reference to Jenner's song.

In addition to his Dior outfit, Kylie also shared a couple of photos, in which he shook pieces of Chanel and Gucci.

This weekend, TMZ He also confirmed that Kylie and Travis Scott are back together after separating at the end of 2019.

A source said Hollywood life: “If someone means that they are something else or not, they will have that answer near their vests. For them, it is nobody's business what they do together in their private time. "

The person added: “They are co-raising peacefully. But now they spend time together as a family because Kylie and Travis choose to do it for themselves, not just for Stormi, which hasn't happened until recently. Travis and Kylie will be in each other's lives. As a result, there is always the possibility that they can be together again at some point. They are not there at this time, but the potential is always there. "

Ad

Kylie really does things her way.



Post views:

5 5