Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott & # 39; officially get back together & # 39;

We all knew he was coming, but Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, are officially back together after spending separate months.

"The couple has always loved and respected each other, but they took a break last year because they both had a lot to do. They couldn't completely focus on what it took to make the relationship work," a source told ET.

"Kylie exploded in the world of makeup and was busy doing a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music."

The source continued: "Although things have not slowed down much for the duo, they are better able to handle it, at the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family again."

The couple separated in October, but managed to co-raise their daughter Stormi without any drama. In January, the young family was seen together at Disney World.