KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian says he will "never apologize,quot; for kissing his 3 children on the mouth.

Like many other parents in the spotlight who have this habit, Kourtney Kardashian has also been criticized for kissing her children on the lips. However, the mother of three made it very clear that she doesn't care and will continue to do so without apologizing!

During a new interview, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star talked about receiving "advice for unsolicited parents," as well as criticism on social media, and that seems to be his biggest nuisance!

In the end, when it comes to raising Mason, Penelope and Reign, Kourt will only follow his own methods and will not apologize for not always adapting to the taste of others.

While chatting with Rose Inc., the reality show celebrity shared her opinion about the criticisms she receives as a famous mom almost all the time, even when she shows affection to her little ones by kissing them on the mouth!

Kardashian emphasized that he has no intention of apologizing for that!

I really try not to give energy to things that are not worthy of my energy. From time to time, I could respond to a negative comment just for fun, or if something really bothers me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but generally I don't think twice. No matter what you are doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. "

‘However, the worst is when people I don't know give advice to unsolicited parents. No one knows my children better than me, I have this, I'm fine, thank you, "the star shared with the medium.

Another thing that has been bothering many users online for a while is his youngest son, Reign's long hair, and many comments are about cutting his hair every time he shares a photo with him.



