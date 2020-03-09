Kourtney Kardashian reveals the inconveniences of raising children in the public eye

Kourtney Kardashian He doesn't play when it comes to protecting his puppies.

%MINIFYHTML2fe1a1f8938bc8b72a1bc141c987cf4811% %MINIFYHTML2fe1a1f8938bc8b72a1bc141c987cf4812%

The mother of three children, 40, spoke with the beauty and skin care brand Rose Inc. about going from anonymity to having more than 87 million followers on Instagram, becoming a family name, her latest business company Poosh, his evolving perspective on beauty and well-being, and the "worst,quot; part of raising his children in the public eye.

As someone who is part of one of the most infamous reality show families never, no wonder that the Keep up with the KardashianThe star of & # 39; has had to deal with his share of online trolls.

More recently, the founder of Poosh shared some photos of his son. Reick Disick and a commentator decided to give his two cents on his hair, saying that the mother "really (needed) to cut her hair,quot;. To which Kourtney replied: "You really should not worry about children who are not yours. He is a happy child."

During her interview with Rose Inc., Kourtney shared that she tries not to "energize things that are not worthy of (her) energy."