Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia, poses before the late father and sister Memorial before the formal winter

The wife of the NBA legend, Vanessa Bryant, shares on Instagram a photo of her 17-year-old daughter posing in front of a mural showing her late father and sister Gianna as she heads to her high school dance.

Kobe BryantHer eldest daughter is paying tribute to her late father and younger sister. A little more than a month after the NBA legend and 13-year-old Giana died tragically in a helicopter crash, Natalia Diamante Bryant stopped at a mural art monument in honor of the duo before heading to the formal Winter of his school.

He shared the moment Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, through her Instagram account. In his publication dated Sunday, March 8, his 17-year-old daughter could be seen smiling happily in front of the tribute artwork depicting the famous photo of Kobe kissing Gigi on the head that were taken when they saw Los Angeles Lakers . Game in November 2019.

Natalia wore a blue polka dot dress for the special occasion, while her mother, Vanessa, captioned her sentimental photo, "my babies. Natalia. # Winter." The latter also changed her profile picture to one that showed her posing in front of the mural with Natalia and her two youngest children, Bianka and Capri.

Vanessa's publication has led to the actress Courtney Laine MazzaCanadian model Leyla Milani as well as WNBA players Candace Parker Y Swin cash To praise Natalia's beauty. Radio personality Patty rodriguez, meanwhile, he wrote: "It's beautiful to see her smile. Both Kobe and Gigi are shining for you and the girls," while Khloe Kardashian He simply sent multiple emojis at heart.

The tribute was published only one week after Vanessa expressed her devastation at reports suggesting that Los Angeles agents had shared photos of her husband's accident site. Calling it "an indescribable violation of human decency, respect and privacy rights of the victims and their families," he demanded "that those responsible for these alleged actions face the most severe discipline possible, and that their identities go out to the light, to ensure that the photos are not spread anymore. "

Kobe, Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. The father and daughter duo was buried in a private ceremony at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California, two weeks after the tragic accident. On February 24, a Life Celebration event was held at the Staples Center in his honor.