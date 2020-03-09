King Joffrey is back! GoT Star Jack Gleeson Books New TV Comedy

After six years without television, game of ThronesKing Joffrey is returning. Translation? Jack gleeson he has his first television role in six years since his game of Thrones The character was killed in 2014.
Gleeson will appear in Out of your mind, a six-part comedy on BBC Two. Sara Pascoe He wrote and will star in the series. The cast also includes Juliet Stevenson, Fiona button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmonson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom stuart, Pip Scroobius, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash holland, Lorena Ashbourne Y Cyan Barry.
According to BBC Two, Out of your mind explore heartbreak, family and how to survive both. The comedy will include a mix of animation, as well as a scientific explanation.
"Out of your mind It is a direct expression of my mind. We have turned my brain into a theme park, and everyone is invited! The cast is AMAZING and I can't wait for people to see what we've done, "Pascoe said in a statement.
Simon Pegg, Nick frost, Miles Ketley and Pascoe will be executive producer. Catherine Gosling Fuller will produce the show, the Blaine brothers Direct to
After the death of his character in Game of Thrones, Gleeson said he intended to retire from acting.
"The answer is not interesting or long. I have been acting since I was 8 years old. I stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. And now there is the possibility of doing it to live, while until now it was always something I did to have fun with my friends, or in the summer to have fun. I enjoyed it. When you make a living with something, change your relationship with him. It's not that I hate him, it's just not what I want to do, "he told EW.
There is no release date for Out of your mind It has been configured yet.
