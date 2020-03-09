King Joffrey is back! GoT Star Jack Gleeson Books New TV Comedy

After six years without television, game of ThronesKing Joffrey is returning. Translation? Jack gleeson he has his first television role in six years since his game of Thrones The character was killed in 2014.

Gleeson will appear in Out of your mind, a six-part comedy on BBC Two. Sara Pascoe He wrote and will star in the series. The cast also includes Juliet Stevenson, Fiona button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmonson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom stuart, Pip Scroobius, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Cash holland, Lorena Ashbourne Y Cyan Barry.

According to BBC Two, Out of your mind explore heartbreak, family and how to survive both. The comedy will include a mix of animation, as well as a scientific explanation.