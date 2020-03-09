Khloe Kardashian's new lingerie selfie proved so attractive that she even got an amazing comment from her baby Papi, Tristan Thompson

It seems that with his daughter True, Khloe Kardashian's ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, also shares a deep appreciation for the reality television star figure.

The 35-year-old model recently updated her Instagram page with a new revealing selfie, in which Kardashian showed her toned body while wearing only two-piece white lingerie.

The famous socialite wanted to share a tip for her numerous fans about the importance of keeping fit, because she titled her provocative photo with the words: "Blink and it will be summer. Stay ready, so you never have to prepare."

In addition, Khloe reportedly decided to kill two birds with one stone and promote his fashion brand as well, because he concluded his legend by mentioning that the underwear he was wearing was a product of his own line.

Khloe's new photo was quickly noticed by her impressive fandom, and people rushed to write reviews for her beauty and toned body.

However, it seems that Tristan, Khloe's ex-boyfriend and father of his only child, was also impressed by the curves of his ex-partner because he commented on the post with "Saucy,quot; and a couple of emojis.

A source close to Khloe said Hollywood life this about the sweet exchange: "Tristan's compliments on Instagram are just what the world sees. In real life, he becomes even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. His house is full of flowers, and many of they are from Tristan. He sends her sweet text messages and never stops telling him that he wants her back. Khloe enjoys the attention, but still distrusts him in that regard. She trusts him as a father to True, but, in as for getting back together at this point, he wants to keep things as they are. "

The person added: “Tristan wants Khloe to come back, and will continue to flirt with Khloe in real life and also online constantly. He is really looking forward to being close to her much more from next month when his NBA season ends. "

The couple's turbulent relationship suddenly ended in February 2019, when it was discovered that the basketball star had an affair with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan and Jordyn were reportedly seen being intimidated at a social gathering, and as a result, Jordyn's ties with the Kardashians were severed, and his long friendship with Kylie Jenner was over.



